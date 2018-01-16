Trump State of the Union Address 2018: Everything To Know

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a joint news conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 10, 2018.

With U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address nearing, details of the event have been released. Further reports also reveal that this year's State of the Union address highlight the plans of the Democrats, with some of them planning to boycott the event.

According to reports, this will be Trump's first State of the Union address. Considering that his first year as the president was met with much controversy, opposition, and support, critics have encouraged fans to take part in the event by watching the U.S. President closely. Heading the event, the White House has already established that the plans for infrastructure will not make it in time for Trump's State of the Union address. However, Trump will allegedly mention it during his January event.

Aside from what might be the plans that Trump will share with his State of the Union address this 2018, another interesting thing to see is how the Democrats are planning to react to his speech. Further reports have revealed that at least four House Democrats will be boycotting Trump's State of the Union address: Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) and Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.). Meanwhile, there are also others who are planning to attend the event in an all-black outfit as a statement against Trump's comments on racism and sexism.

The 2018 State of the Union address will be broadcasted on all major television channels at 9 p.m. EST. It is scheduled to be held on Jan. 30, and fans will have the option of watching it on CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, and CSPAN. The White House YouTube channel will also be streaming Trump's State of the Union address. Considering the nearing date of the event, more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks.