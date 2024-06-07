Home News Joe Scarborough calls Trump’s description of relationship with God ‘beyond parody’

Former president and presumptive Republican 2024 presidential nominee Donald Trump says he believes his relationship with God is “good” as he professed his love for Evangelicals who have been faithfully praying for him and assuring him that he’s going to be OK.

Trump, who was convicted on May 30 of 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up a sex scandal that threatened his 2016 presidential campaign, was asked during a “Fox & Friends” interview last weekend to describe his relationship with God and talk about how he prays.

While he did not say how he prays or if he currently prays, Trump revealed that many devout Evangelicals have assured him they are praying for him.

“I think it’s good,” Trump said about his relationship with God. “I do very well with the Evangelicals. I love the Evangelicals. And I have more people saying they pray for me ― I can’t even believe it. And they are so committed, and they’re so believing. They say, ‘Sir, you’re going to be OK. I pray for you every night.’ I mean, everybody, almost ― I can’t say everybody, but almost everybody that sees me, they say it.”

Reacting to a clip of Trump’s comments on his show “Morning Joe” on Tuesday, MSNBC opinion host Joe Scarborough dismissed Trump’s comments as “beyond parody” and “sad.”

“I mean, seriously, just go to church once, right? Just get the crib notes, all right?” he said after laughing incredulously at Trump’s comments.

"When somebody asks you what your relationship with God is, don't go, 'Well, evangelicals vote for me and say, 'Sir, we pray for you.' Not sure where in the Sermon on the Mount Jesus said that."



— @JoeNBC reacts to Trump turning faith into one of his infamous "sir" stories pic.twitter.com/U0OW54ohQS — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) June 4, 2024

“When somebody asks you what your relationship is with God ... don’t go, ‘Well, Evangelicals vote for me.’ They say, ‘Sir, we vote for you.’ … It’s just beyond parody,” Scarborough said of Trump’s comments.

In a 2016 interview with CNN host Jake Tapper, Trump discussed how he had a “great relationship” with God but doesn’t like asking Him for forgiveness.

“I like to be good. I don’t like to have to ask for forgiveness, and I am good. I don’t do a lot of things that are bad. I try and do nothing that’s bad. I live a very different life than probably a lot of people would think,” Trump said.

Many Christians, some describing themselves as “prophets,” have publicly declared that the former president’s trial in New York was rigged but insisted that God would deliver him.

“Woe to the enemies of Almighty God. You are laughing, thinking you got what you desired,” Julie Green of Julie Green Ministries in Iowa said in a message she claimed was coming from God shortly after Trump was convicted.

“I will tell you; I will have the last laugh. Your verdict is a joke, an illusion … I will show you whose verdict really counts. My son is not guilty,” Green claimed God said of Trump. “And the world will … see your kangaroo courts, and how they are a joke, and how they are nothing against Me.”

Green compared Trump to the biblical King David and suggested that he would have the last laugh over his secular enemies.

“I say, you do not have my David where you want him. But I have you where I want you,” Green said. “Your show is about to end, and my children are about to laugh.”