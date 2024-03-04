Home News Trump's Mar-a-Lago hosts Log Cabin Republican official's gay wedding Couple take photo with former president

A same-sex wedding between two men — one of whom is a senior official with a national pro-LGBT conservative group — was held this weekend at the resort that is also the residence of former President Donald Trump.

The Feb. 23 ceremony held at Mar-a-Lago for John Sullivan, vice chair and treasurer for the Tennessee Log Cabin Republicans, and his partner, Dan Medora, sparked some backlash online against Trump after the Republican group shared images from the event.

The group wrote in a Feb. 25 post on Facebook: “An amazing time was had by all at John Sullivan and Dan Medora’s unforgettable wedding at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, FL. A celebration of love and style that will be cherished forever. Thanks for the amazing weekend, fellas!”

The post included images of the two men cutting the wedding cake and holding hands during what is traditionally the bride and groom’s first dance as husband and wife.

In order to host a wedding or event at Mar-a-Lago, one "must be sponsored by a current member," according to the Mar-a-Lago club's website.

A report from conservative outlet Breitbart said Sullivan and Medora initially reached out to same-sex couple Bill White and Bryan Eure to inquire whether holding their ceremony at Trump’s resort would be “in the realm of possibility.”

White and Eure then contacted Trump’s team, which “happily approved the couple’s request,” Breitbart reported.

“It unfolded very quickly. And again, it was not on our radar initially, but we were obviously really, really, really excited and thankful to be able to do it there,” Sullivan told the outlet.

Trump also took a photo with the same-sex couple giving his signature “thumbs-up” sign.

Trump is so homophobic he hosted a gay wedding at his house



(ps I was there, it was fabulous) pic.twitter.com/H0wloeVkaN — David Leatherwood ???????? (@brokebackUSA) March 3, 2024

Additional details of the wedding were not disclosed, but it wasn't the first pro-LGBT event at Trump's residence: the Log Cabin Republicans held a “Spirit of Lincoln” gala event at Mar-a-Lago in December 2022, where Trump reportedly made a personal appearance.

“We are fighting for the gay community, and we are fighting and fighting hard,” Trump was quoted as telling attendees.

In a 2020 video released by the Log Cabin Republicans, Richard Grenell, Trump’s former acting director of national intelligence, called the 2024 Republican frontrunner the “most pro-gay president in American history.”

Trump appointed Grenell in 2020 as the first openly gay official appointed to a cabinet position in U.S. history.