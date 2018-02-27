'Turok' and 'Turok 2' Remastered Versions Coming to Xbox One on March 2

The "Turok" series is making its way to the current generation of home consoles as well as the Windows PC. Nightdive Studios is about to launch the first two games of the "Turok" series, and they are set to come out for the Xbox One this coming March 2.

"Turok is back and no dinosaur is safe! When it was first released in 1997, Turok introduced gamers to a world teeming with cunning enemies, traps, puzzles and deadly weapons all within a vast 3D environment ready to explore," Nightdive Studios said in their video release announcement, calling back to the time when the prehistoric adventure game first came out for the Nintendo 64.

Night Dive Studios The "Turok" series of games has players revisiting The Lost Land to go up against prehistoric beasts with an assortment of 14 new high tech weaponry.

The developer is putting out not one but two remasters from the "Turok" series. "Turok: Dinosaur Hunter" and "Turok 2: Seeds of Evil" is coming out for the Xbox One this Friday, March 2, and will feature full 3-dimensional gameplay that lets players independently look around and aim up, down or sideways, as Nightdive Studios explained in the features section of their pre-launch site.

Aside from true 3D gameplay and camera controls, the updated graphics are now more responsive to water effects, swinging cobwebs and vines, and destructible trees. The core of the two games still remains, with Nightdive bringing back 14 high-tech weapons ranging from simple bows and guns to Quad Rocket Launchers and Alien Weapons.

It's the finish line for Nightdive Studios which has been working on the series since 2015, as Polygon noted. The studio has been hard at work refurbishing abandoned video game series, ones that their original publishers have abandoned, and their efforts have earned them a loyal fanbase that has been supporting them on Kickstarter.

In the video below, Nightdive Studios announced the release of the first two "Turok" games for the Xbox One. "Turok: Dinosaur Hunter" and "Turok 2: Seeds of Evil" are coming to the home console on March 2, and the games will retail for about $20 each.