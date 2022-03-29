Federalist editor locked out of Twitter for calling Rachel Levine a man: 'They will come after you'

An editor with the conservative news publication The Federalist has been punished by Twitter because he called Rachel Levine, a Biden administration official who is biologically male but identifies as female, a man.

According to an article published by The Federalist on Monday, The Federalist Senior Editor John Daniel Davidson has been locked out of his Twitter account over a tweet made Friday.

“They’re not even trying to hide it anymore,” posted Davidson. “If you say that Rachel Levine is a man, they will come after you. Doesn’t matter that Levine is in fact a man. Truth is no defense.”

According to The Federalist, less than 24 hours after Davidson tweeted this, Twitter censored the post and locked Davidson out of his account until he agrees to delete the tweet. Davidson has expressed his refusal to do so.

Born Richard Levine but having identified as female since 2011, Rachel Levine currently serves as assistant secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Recently, multiple individuals and groups have found their accounts on Twitter suspended due to referring to Levine as a man in response to USA Today recently naming Levine among its “Women of the Year.”

The Christian Post is among those punished after it posted a tweet that labeled Levine a man. CP is prohibited from posting new content since earlier this month pending an appeal.

Twitter also took action against The Babylon Bee for posting a joke about the Christian satirical site supposedly honoring Levine as its “Man of the Year.”

“They could, of course, delete the tweet themselves. But they won't,” tweeted Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon from his personal account in response to the punishment.

“It's not enough for them to just wipe it out. They want us to bend the knee and admit that we engaged in hateful conduct.”

Twitter also recently censored conservative social commentator Charlie Kirk for posting that Levine is a man. Kirk denounced Twitter's actions in a statement given to Newsweek.

“I will NEVER apologize for speaking the truth and any term of service that demands users ignore, forget, or disregard what's objectively true is un-American and wrong,” stated Kirk.

“It's this type of censorship that will ultimately destroy Twitter as a viable platform for speech, if that hasn't already happened. Competitors are popping up everywhere.”