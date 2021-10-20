UK charity raises over $2.5M to build ‘Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer’

A Christian charity based in the U.K. has raised over $2.5 million to fund the construction of an Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer, which, once built, is expected to stand around 160 feet tall.

The Eternal Wall landmark is slated to be built near Birmingham, England, with construction scheduled to begin next year and the goal of finishing the project by late 2023.

The goal is to use 1 million bricks for the monument, which will be shaped like an infinite loop known as a Möbius strip, with each brick meant to represent an answered prayer.

Dave Silber, chief operations officer for the Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer charity, told The Christian Post in an emailed statement that they had already raised $2.6 million and are in the final days of their effort to raise the final $1.3 million necessary to begin construction in 2022. The entire project is estimated to cost around $12.4 million.

“We’ve managed to raise an incredible £450,000 ($620,000) in just four weeks, but we need the public to back us with another £550,000 ($780,000). We want this to be a crowd-funded, crowd-created piece of public art,” explained Silber.

“Thanks to donations and gifts to date we have been able to acquire the land, achieve an award-winning design, obtain planning permission, build the team and cover all our immediate ongoing costs. So now, every single penny of the Crowdfunding campaign we receive will go directly into construction.”

According to Silber, the inspiration for the landmark came from charity founder Richard Gamble, who began campaigning for the monument in the U.K. and abroad back in 2014.

“Richard has shared the incredible concept all around the U.K. and beyond, rallying people behind the belief that one individual’s answered prayer can be another person’s hope. The journey has not been straightforward, but it has been filled with the favor of God,” Silber added.

The proposed religious monument has garnered some media attention, with The Guardian reporting on the project in September 2020, in which the publication compared it to the Angel of the North in Gateshead, which stands at around 63 feet tall.

Silber compared the Eternal Wall to the memorial stones built during the Old Testament, which were established to help the ancient Israelites remember their relationship with God.

“This won’t just be a beautiful landmark to be admired from afar, it will be one of the largest evangelistic opportunities in the U.K. for a generation,” Silber said.

“Visible from 6 miles away, it will be a striking landmark that will make hope visible in a completely unique way by hosting a million accounts of answered prayer, making it the largest database of hope stories in the world.”

In addition to the giant infinite loop landmark, the land on which the Eternal Wall will be constructed will also include facilities such as a 24/7 prayer room, a book shop, a visitor center, a café, a center for education, and an exhibition space to showcase Christian beliefs.

The charity behind the Eternal Wall project estimates that the site will generate around $1.3 million a year, which they hope to send to various charities and help fund affordable housing projects.

“We have no way of knowing what culture and society will look like in a hundred years’ time, but we do know that Eternal Wall will still be standing, and that people will still be able to discover its stories of hope, and see that Jesus answers prayer,” Silber said.

“We know that we will have faithfully sown into future generations and shared with them what Jesus has done in our time. Ultimately, we will make hope visible to the generations, pointing people who need hope to the God who answers.”