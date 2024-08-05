Home News US gold medal winner Hunter Armstrong says he had 'no other choice' but turn to God

Hunter Armstrong of the U.S. Olympic swim team, who has won gold and silver medals at the 2024 Summer Olympics, says he makes God "a priority" and had no other choice but to turn to Him during one of the hardest times in his life.

Armstrong won a gold medal at the Olympic Games in Paris, France, after swimming 46.75 seconds in the third leg of the 4x100 free relay, earning the fastest time among his team. He helped the U.S. win a silver medal this past weekend in the 4x100 medley relay.

"I keep God as a priority," he told Baptist Press in an interview published shortly after he won his gold medal last week. "I can't really live without Him. I can live without swimming or being an Olympian or any of that stuff."

A former swimmer at Ohio State University, Armstrong won a gold medal at the Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2021 in the 4×100-meter medley relay.

In his Instagram bio, the 23-year-old Ohio native has written the words "GOD FIRST." He said his Christian faith is "the first thing I want people to see and know about me."

Armstrong admits that his relationship with God has been shaky at times in his life.

"When I'm in competition, I'll pray, and that will last for a little bit," he told BP. "Church camp, same kind of thing. But as soon as I didn't need [God] anymore, it would fade."

Different life circumstances have led Armstrong to focus more on Jesus, including last June, when the coach he had gone to California to train under left for Michigan.

Armstrong also dealt with emotional blows, including the death of his grandfather and a breakup with his long-term girlfriend, who he wanted to marry.

"That was my first real relationship. I had a proposal planned out. I was already pre-ordering the ring," Armstrong told the sports site Eleven Warriors. "I was certain that I was going to marry this girl, and I quickly watched it all crumble."

Armstrong said he was so saddened that getting out of bed was hard for him. Armstrong said his coaches and teammates, who have worked to mentor him through the challenges, encouraged him to seek counseling and spiritual guidance. The athlete said the tribulations have made him a "better person."

"The biggest catalyst for change in life tends to be pain," Armstrong told BP. "Sometimes God will put you in a position where you have no other choice than to turn to him."

Fellow U.S. swimmer Michael Andrew recalls praying with Armstrong during his challenging season and demonstrating to Armstrong "how you use faith in competition."

Armstrong began attending Bible studies with other athletes after fellow swimmer Carson Foster invited him.

"I've overcome so much this year that I'm just happy to be here," Armstrong said. "Obviously, I want to have a great performance for myself, my country, and my teammates. But if I walk away and I don't have a single medal or a single best time, I can still walk away knowing that I represented myself well and God."

In a June episode of the Sports Spectrum podcast, Armstrong said his pre-race prayer includes seeking strength from God with the following words: "Give me the strength to do my best, and may whatever I do bring glory to your name."

Following the Olympics, Armstrong hopes to return to Columbus, Ohio, to coach at Ohio State while completing a degree.