VP Mike Pence’s daughter delivers powerful explanation of where ‘sin can lead’ VP Mike Pence’s daughter delivers powerful explanation of where ‘sin can lead’

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Doubt is a normal part of any faith journey, but how do doubt and sin interact — and what role does spiritual uncertainty play in pushing people away from God?

Charlotte Pence Bond, host of the “Doubting It” podcast on the Edifi Podcast Network, recently delivered a passionate explanation of the Bible’s position on sin, and explained how the intermingling of transgressions and doubt can coalesce to “lead us away from God.”

“Sin can really play into doubt and can lead to doubt in a lot of ways,” Bond explained. “[It] can lead us away from seeking answers and seeking out [a] relationship with God.”

Listen to Pence explain this dynamic on “Doubting It”:

She went on to discuss how sin is often celebrated in culture — even in subtle yet impactful ways, noting that transgressions are part of the human experience, but should be avoided.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

“None of us are perfect. Jesus is the only perfect person to ever walk the Earth,” Bond said.

But we are called to emulate Him ... to try to be Christ-like … God has the best plan for our lives and He wants us to follow him.”

LISTEN TO ‘DOUBTING IT’ ON THE EDIFI PODCAST NETWORK

In the end, Bond said no one is immune to sin, and that a Christian’s goal shouldn’t be to condemn others. But the Bible does call Christians not to “stay in sin,” as sins can keep people away from God and can harm our relationships with others.

“God wants to fight with you and fight for you,” she said. “We are inherently sinful … but God saves us from that sin through Christ. It’s not this idea that, ‘You’re sinful, you’re bad, good luck with life.’ It’s ‘God saved us.’”

Bond noted that some people find themselves embroiled in shame due to their sin, and that shame can metastasize and drive people away from God and toward doubt.

“When we hide our sins, that’s how we’re again separated from that relationship with God,” she said. “When we tell people that we struggle, we can bring that out of hiding.”

Bond ended her message on an encouraging note, imploring people to turn away from their sin and back toward faith.

“God has a better plan for you, and it’s for your good,” she said. “We can be free from the cycle of sins.”

Listen to Bond break down what the Bible says about sin, and the ways in which people can avoid the doubt that often follows human mistakes and missteps. We’ll leave you with more powerful episodes of Pence’s “Doubting It” podcast:

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit