Vulgar Tweets, Denied Service, Veiled Threats: 7 Recent Examples of Incivility in the Public Square

As the United States gears up for the 2018 midterm elections, many have noted an apparent rise in incivility regarding various political and social issues. Recent incidents involving the mistreatment of federal officials, the harassing of political opponents, and vicious social media posts are dominating national headlines. Here are seven recent examples of this apparent rise in uncivil behavior. They include the denial of service at restaurants, attacks on social media, and even leaving an animal carcass outside a person's home.

Red Hen Expand | Collapse (Photo: Jonathan Earnst/Reuters) White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders Last Friday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her family were denied service at a Virginia restaurant known as the Red Hen over ideological differences. According to Sanders' father, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, the politically-driven harassment did not end with her being kicked out of the restaurant. "In fact, a little known part of this story, is that after Sarah and her husband left and the family relocated to a restaurant across the street, the owner of the Red Hen then organized an effort to go and scream at them from the sidewalk at the other restaurant," said Huckabee to Fox Business. "Finally, one of Sarah's in-laws, who happens to be very liberal, it's her brother-in-law, went out in the street and said, 'Look, Sarah's already left. She didn't stay for obvious reasons. She's had all she needs tonight. The rest of us are trying to have dinner. I'm a liberal. I'm not a Trump supporter. But you guys aren't helping our cause.'"

Peter Fonda Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters/Carlo Allegri) Son of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, Barron Trump (R) and half sister Tiffany Trump point up and speak at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 21, 2016. Hollywood actor and filmmaker Peter Fonda garnered controversy when he posted to Twitter an all-capitalized message attacking President Donald Trump's 12-year-old son Barron. "We should rip Barron Trump from his mother's arms and put him in a cage with pedophiles," read the tweet from earlier this month in part. For his part, Fonda has since deleted the tweet and issued an apology for his remarks, explaining that he was upset over the issue of the administration's illegal immigrant family separation policy. "I tweeted something highly inappropriate and vulgar about the president and his family in response to the devastating images I was seeing on television," stated Fonda. "Like many Americans, I am very impassioned and distraught over the situation with children separated from their families at the border, but I went way too far. It was wrong and I should not have done it. I immediately regretted it and sincerely apologize to the family for what I said and any hurt my words have caused."

Maxine Waters Expand | Collapse (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst) Subcommittee Chairman Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) listens to testimony on robo-signing and foreclosures at a hearing of the Housing and Community Opportunity Subcommittee of the House Financial Service Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 18, 2010. Congresswoman Maxine Waters of California stated last Saturday that she wanted people to harass members of the Trump administration whenever they appeared in public. "If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them and you tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere," declared Rep. Waters. In response to the outrage over her comments, Waters clarified that she believed in nonviolent protests and did not wish harm upon anyone. "Trump is the one who is creating lies," stated Waters, as quoted by Fox News. "Trying to have people believe that I talked about harming people. There's nowhere in my statement, anytime, anyplace that we talked about harm."

Donald Trump Expand | Collapse Facebook.com/SusanBAnthonyList The screen shot of President Donald Trump during his speech at the 2018 Campaign for Life Gala of the Susan B. Anthony List where he talks about his anti-abortion stand. While it can be argued that President Donald Trump's Twitter feed could be a whole listicle unto itself on the topic of incivility, of specific note are recent tweets against Democratic members of Congress. On Monday, President Trump went after both Congresswoman Maxine Waters of California and Senator Mark Warner of Virginia. "Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party. She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max," tweeted Trump. "Why is Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), perhaps in a near drunken state, claiming he has information that only he and Bob Mueller, the leader of the 13 Angry Democrats on a Witch Hunt, knows? Isn't this highly illegal. Is it being investigated?" he added. Trump also went after the Red Hen restaurant, claiming that they should "focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies, doors and windows (badly needs a paint job) rather than refusing to serve a fine person like Sarah Huckabee Sanders." "I always had a rule, if a restaurant is dirty on the outside, it is dirty on the inside," continued Trump, that tweet getting as of Tuesday morning more than 35,000 retweets and over 133,000 likes.

Organize Florida Expand | Collapse (Photo: The Christian Post/Napp Nazworth) Sen. Kelly Ayotte (N.H.), Congresswoman Michele Bachmann (Minn.), Attorney General Pam Bondi (Fla.) and Lt. Governor Rebecca Clayfish (Wisc.) at "Celebration of Pro-Life Women Leaders" during the Republican National Convention, Tampa, Fla., Aug. 30, 2012. Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi was confronted by protesters outside a movie theater after she saw a documentary film about Mr. Rogers. Reportedly coordinated by members of the group Organize Florida, the demonstrators verbally harassed Bondi over her support of the Trump administration's immigration policies, with Bondi saying at least one protestor spat at her, though possibly by accident. In an interview with the Tampa Bay Times, Bondi noted that she experienced the protest after seeing a film centered on a children's TV host known for being welcoming of all people. "We were in a movie about anti-bullying and practicing peace and love and tolerance and accepting of people for their differences," Bondi said. "That's what Mr. Rogers is all about. We all believe in free speech, but there's a big difference there."

Anti-Homeland Security Activists Expand | Collapse (Photo: REUTERS/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement/Courtesy Charles Reed) U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers detain a suspect as they conduct a targeted enforcement operation in Los Angeles, California, U.S. on February 7, 2017. Picture taken on February 7, 2017. In response to the controversy over the Trump administration's immigration policies, the Department of Homeland Security employees have seen an uptick in violent threats, according to an ABC Radio report published Monday. These threats have centered on Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, and have included both online statements as well as one DHS official reporting that someone left a decapitated animal carcass on their front porch. "People can disagree on policy," said ICE spokeswoman Liz Johnson in a statement given to ABC News, "but it is unconscionable to target our employees and advocate violence against federal law enforcement officers."

Chick-fil-A Critics Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters/Tami Chappell) Jennifer and Jessie McNulty (R), participate during the nationwide "kiss-in" at a Chick-Fil-A restaurant in Decatur, Georgia on August 3, 2012 to protest the fast-food chain president's opposition to homosexual unions. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey garnered social media outrage from liberal activists when he posted about eating at a Chick-fil-A restaurant. At issue was Dorsey eating at a restaurant chain whose leadership holds socially conservative views on gay marriage. Eventually, Dorsey apologized for eating at the chicken sandwich chain, explaining that he "Completely forgot about their background."