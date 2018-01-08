Vuzix and Amazon Partner To Bring Augmented Reality Glasses with Alexa Support

Vuzix official website Promotional picture for Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses.

Recent reports have revealed that a company called Vuzix will be releasing the first augmented reality glasses with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant integrated into its technology. Further reports also reveal that Vizux's augmented reality glasses might be offered cheaper by next year.

According to Bloomberg, the augmented reality glasses from Vuzix was manufactured by a company with a mere 75 employees. It will be shown off during this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES ), and it is expected to put special emphasis on the Alexa integration that it has achieved in its research and manufacturing. It is also expected to have a wide range of capabilities, including displaying weather information to the field of view of the user. Amazon has confirmed the new gadgets and placed special emphasis on how this will be the first smart glasses with Alexa. Following the news, Vuzix's shares increased by 8.5 percent to $7.

Further reports reveal that as fans expected, this device will not be cheap. The Vuzix Blade Augmented Reality Smart Glasses, as the company calls it, will set interested consumers back a hefty $1,000. Vuzix's chief executive officer Paul Travers recognized the disadvantages of such a high price point but did say that the company was expecting to shave the figure by as much as 50 percent by next year. Of course, this would entail booming sales, among other factors, but Travers maintains optimism when asked about the future of the smart glasses with Alexa integration.

The augmented reality glasses with Alexa from Vuzix is expected to be unveiled for a quick experience during the CES 2018. As such, the specs and other information of the new gadget are expected to be released in the coming days. In the meantime, Vuzix has published a quick guide and overview of what to expect from the Blade Smart Glasses on their website.