'Wargroove' Update: Chucklefish Announces Four New Commander Units

"Wargroove" is an upcoming turn-based strategy game that feels a lot like the spiritual successor to Intelligent System's "Advance Wars" series. While developer Chucklefish has yet to announce an official release date, it has been doing a good job of keeping fans informed of what is going on behind the scenes and, recently, it announced that four new Commander Units will be joining the good fight.

To commemorate one year since "Wargroove" was first announced, Chucklefish revealed four new Commanders for the upcoming game, one for each of the major factions.

Representing the medieval-like Cherrystone Kingdom is Emeric, the kingdom's royal mage. He served as a close friend to the late king and now helps support his legacy as the advisor for Queen Mercia.

For the undead forces of the Felheim Legion comes Sigrid, a high vampire and one of the most powerful warriors of their region. The developers write that she is capable of delivering a furious flurry of vicious strikes unto her foes.

Next up is Koji, the son of Empress Tenry of the Heavensong Empire, a civilization in the desert wastes. Despite still being quite young, Koji is a genius inventor and enters the battlefield on top of his latest creation, a massive puppet swordsman.

Finally, for the plant-like people of the Floran Tribes is Greenfinger Zawan. The Greenfingers are the elders and leaders of the tribes, often acting as a guide and teacher to the more violent tribes so that they can co-exist with other races.

To those not in the know, Commanders are special units that are generally more powerful than the rest. Each one has access to a unique ability called Groove and they are capable of dishing and receiving a hefty amount of damage. However, they come with a risk. Should a Commander fall, then the battle is lost.

"Wargroove" was first announced in late February last year. The game will support local and online multiplayer as well as include player-versus-player and cooperative play. Just like the classic "Advance Wars" titles, it will also feature its own scenario and map editor.

Chucklefish has yet to reveal a final release date, but it is expected to come out in the latter half of the year. It will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch.