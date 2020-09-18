Watch: Exclusive new trailer for Steph Curry's basketball docuseries 'Benedict Men' drops

The trailer for “Benedict Men,’ a new sports documentary series executive produced by Stephen Curry, has dropped.

Launching on Quibi, the new mobile subscription service, “Benedict Men” follows the high school basketball team at St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark, New Jersey, through their 2018-2019 season. St. Benedict’s Gray Bees consistently rank in the top 25 high school basketball teams in the country.

“As one of the top athletic high schools with a storied basketball program and the highest graduation rate in New Jersey, the series will follow the brotherhood of young men who seek to balance life in complicated surroundings,” reads the official series synopsis.

“To me, it’s bigger than just basketball. I want to change like the way my family lives,” one of the athletes states in the trailer.

Founded on the core belief “What Hurts My Brother Hurts Me,” St. Benedict’s Prep is a Catholic all-boys secondary school that seeks to foster a legacy of strong character, community, leadership, and faith. St. Benedicts is “explicitly dedicated to serving minority youngsters, and those from low-income backgrounds,” according to the school’s website.

NBA star Steph Curry joined "Benedict Men" as an executive producer and presenter. Curry’s company, Unanimous Media, teamed up with Whistle Studios, Entertainment 360, and Select Films on the production.

“St. Benedict's mission is to take young men from diverse backgrounds and provide access to opportunity historically denied to us,” Curry says in the trailer.

Mike Basone, Mark Ciardi (“The Rookie,” “Miracle”), and acclaimed documentary filmmaker Jonathan Hock also serve as executive producers.

“Benedict Men” launches on Quibi Sept. 21 with new chapters every weekday through Oct. 1.

Watch the exclusive trailer below.