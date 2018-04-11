'Westworld' Creators' Tricked Fans With Season 2 Spoiler Video That Is Actually a Major Rickroll

Facebook/WestworldHBO Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) in 'Westworld' season 2

April Fool's Day has already passed, but "Westworld" creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan trolled the show's viewing community when they teased about revealing the complete storyline of season 2.

Nolan conducted a Reddit AMA on Monday to tell the community that they will release a video that will lay out the entire plot of the sophomore season of "Westworld" as their unique way to fight the numerous spoilers and theories about the upcoming season.

"We thought about this long and hard, and came to a difficult (and potentially highly controversial) decision. If you guys agree, we're going to post a video that lays out the plot (and twists and turns) of season 2. Everything. The whole sordid thing. Up front. That way the members of the community here who want the season spoiled for them can watch ahead, and then protect the rest of the community, and help to distinguish between what's 'theory' and what's spoiler," Nolan said in the joint statement from him and Joy.

The series creator also promised that if his Reddit post reaches 1,000 upvotes, he will post the video containing the season 2 spoilers. Since the required number of upvotes was reached in less than a day, Nolan stayed true to his promise and uploaded a 25-minute video with the title "Westworld Season 2 – A Primer."

The video trailer seemed legit at first, showing Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) finding himself on a beach. The actor narrated the events that was happening in the video, starting from the time that Bernard woke up on the shore without any memories of what happened to him and why he was there in the first place. He also shared that he met a man who brought him to Delos' head of security to be questioned. As he walks around the company's beach camp, he saw someone being shot by one of Delos' guards and several lifeless bodies were scattered all around.

He also had a moment of flashbacks where he remembered some of the events that happened in season 1, then found himself back in Westworld. As he walks inside the Western-inspired theme park, time suddenly froze around him. Then he heard someone playing the piano, and his gaze turned into that direction where the practical joke began.

At that point, viewers will hear cast member Angela Sarafyan playing the familiar chords of Rick Astley's song "Never Gonna Give You Up" on the piano while Evan Rachel Wood singing the song.

The video also showed a clip of a dog in front of a piano, which is said to be meant to be a tribute to the late Bento the Keyboard Cat.

While the series creators' post was intended to be a joke, most fans who opted to click on the play button for the intended spoiler were actually glad that the plot for "Westworld" season 2 remains a secret.

Meanwhile, Deadline revealed that the second season of "Westworld" included several additions in the casting lineup.

"Man in the High Castle" star Tao Okamoto, "Wind River" cast member Julia Jones, "Heroes: Reborn" alum Kiki Sukezane, and "The Son" cast member Zahn McClarnon will all join the series in recurring capacities.

HBO will air the premiere episode of "Westworld" season 2 on Sunday, April 22, at 9 p.m. EDT.