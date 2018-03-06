'Westworld' Season 2 Spoilers: 'Samurai World' Becomes 'Shogun World'; New Photos Released

Facebook/WestworldHBO Promotional image for 'Westworld'

When "Westworld" returns for its second season, it will not be the only amusement park anymore.

It can be recalled that a second park with the initials "SW" was briefly teased towards the end of the first season. And, based on the sword-wielding hosts shown, people assumed that it would be "Samurai World."

However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the name is not "Samurai World" at all. Instead, it is "Shogun World." Fans are undoubtedly looking forward to exploring this new park, with others more like it existing in the "Westworld" universe. It is unknown, though, whether these other parks will be introduced in the next season.

But, fans are not the only ones who are excited about the new world. Showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy previously told the same publication that they were looking forward to working with Asian actors. They also talked about why they chose "Shogun World" as the next park to be introduced.

"The reason we went with the shogun, Imperial Japanese motif for that world is in large part because of the beautiful relationship you had between the golden age Westerns and the golden age samurai films. As soon as Akira Kurosawa would make a film, it would get remade with cowboys," Nolan said.

In the meantime, fans can peruse through the collection of photos from the upcoming season released by Entertainment Weekly. The photos show the hosts, now more violent than ever, including an aggressive Maeve (Thandie Newton) and a nearly unrecognizable Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood).

And, while he does not appear in the first look images, Jimmi Simpson has confirmed that he will be returning to reprise his role. As previously reported, Simpson revealed that he will "pop in" in the upcoming season. However, not much is known about how he fits into the storyline and how much of him will be seen.

The previous season ultimately revealed that Simpson's William is actually the younger version of the Man in Black (Ed Harris). With Simpson returning, fans are looking forward to learning more about the villain's past and background.

"Westworld" season 2 will premiere in the spring.