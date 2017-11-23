What Are Some of the Best Black Friday 2017 Graphics Cards Deals?

Bitcoin miners have been buying graphics cards left and right, driving demand and prices up. As a result, the Black Friday GPU deals this year may look less impressive than last year's, but it's still a welcome break from high video card prices.

The cryptocurrency craze has driven prices through the roof, in some cases even doubling the usual price, especially for the more affordable mid to high-end AMD Radeon cards. This year's Black Friday deals could just be the best chance for PC builders to get a GPU near the suggested retail price, or even nab a free game with their purchase.

Amazon/EVGA/NVidia This EVGA GTX 1080 Ti SC2 is on sale on Amazon for Black Friday and includes a free copy of "Destiny 2."

Starting with the budget GPU range, this PowerColor Red Dragon Radeon RX 560 is just $80 after filing the mail-in rebate (MIR) on Newegg. While it might have trouble keeping up with an equivalent GTX 1050, as PC World notes, this is still 30 percent cheaper and comes with a free "Quake Champions" copy, too.

For 1080p gaming, options range from the $190 Asus ROG Strix Radeon RX 570 at Newegg, which also comes with "Quake Champions." At the higher end for those who prefer an NVidia model, there's an EVGA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) SSC for $260, with the MIR taken off.

It's slim pickings when it comes to the enthusiast graphics card segment, with AMD's Radeon Vega well out of reach. The GTX 1070, which was supposed to bridge the gap between high-end 1080p and the top end, is currently selling well above the suggested retail price to get any sort of meaningful discount.

The best deals for 1440p to 4k resolution PC gaming starts with the $500 Asus ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1080, a card that comes with an excellent custom cooling solution and a free copy of "Destiny 2."

At the top end, the $750 EVGA GTX 1080 Ti SC2 does not really come with much of a discount on Amazon, although it also includes a free "Destiny 2 code."