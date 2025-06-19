Home News What Christians get wrong about spiritual warfare

“Ex-Psychic Saved” podcast host Jenn Nizza is joined by Doreen Virtue to dive into the timely and critical topic of spiritual warfare, the focus of Doreen’s newest book.

Together, they unpack the differences between spiritual oppression and possession, the deception often found in modern deliverance ministries, and how to discern true spiritual warfare from God's refining process of pruning.

This episode offers practical, biblical wisdom on how to recognize the enemy’s tactics and stand firm in the truth as we fight our daily spiritual battles:

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Find out more about “Ex-Psychic Saved” and subscribe here. New episodes release every Friday.

We’ll leave you with a bit more about Nizza and the show:

Jennifer Nizza knows what it means to discern — and confront — evil. Once trapped on the hampster wheel of the New Age for 25 years, she was radically saved out of the occult and bondage by Jesus Christ. Nizza was a psychic medium and a teacher of the occult, and, as a result, was demonically oppressed. She taught topics such as: the law of attraction, past life regression, automatic writing, tarot and mediumship. Despite being deeply rooted in the occult, at the age of 36, she cried out to Jesus for the first time and became a Christian.

Suddenly, the darkness she was embroiled in was illuminated. She quit her job as a psychic, picked up her cross to follow Jesus — and hasn’t looked back. Nizza, author of the books From Psychic to Saved and Out of the New Age and Into the Truth, is now exposing the New Age, occultism and paranormal deceptions through “The Ex-Psychic Saved Podcast.”

This podcast is dedicated to warning all about the dangers of the occult. She will talk about many New Age topics, expose where psychics get their information, interact with compelling guests and much more!