Biden to cement gay marriage into law: What Christians need to know about the Respect For Marriage Act

The so-called Respect for Marriage Act is expected to be signed by President Joe Biden on Tuesday, cementing the right to same-sex marriage into federal law.

The legislation, which legally protects same-sex marriages, has sparked discussion and debate, particularly among critics who fear it doesn’t go far enough to protect religious freedom.

In a conversation with Christian Post reporter Ryan Foley — recorded after the Senate passage but before last week's passage in the House of Representatives — Foley explains what sparked The Respect For Marriage Act, why proposed religious freedom amendments failed to pass and why proponents pursued the bill's passage.

Listen to the conversation and read more about The Respect For Marriage Act:

“The Inside Story” takes you behind the headlines of the biggest faith, culture and political headlines of the week. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff writers and editors will help you navigate and understand what’s driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

Listen to more Christian podcasts today on the Edifi app — and be sure to subscribe to "The Inside Story" on your favorite platforms:

Edifi

Anchor

Breaker

Google Podcasts

Apple Podcasts

Pocket Casts

RadioPublic

Spotify