What does it mean to be anointed? Tony Evans answers

Pastor Tony Evans recently explained what it means to be anointed, saying the key for Christians is "knowing what it is and how to use it."

In a sermon preached at his Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship Church in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday, the 73-year-old preacher said that every Christian has what he calls “the anointing” or “the indwelling presence of the Holy Spirit designed to do His work in [a Christian’s] life,” as shown in 1 Corinthians 6:19.

“If you are saved, you have it. You possess it. You own it. It is there. … God has turned everything in history over to His Son. It is only by you bringing glory to the Son that the Spirit kicks off,” Evans preached.

“Jesus Christ, privately and publicly, must be able to be exalted in your life. Give the anointing a chance. Put it first. Take the written Word. Put it in the face of the Holy Spirit. Do it on the front end and let’s see what programming God brings into your life.”

In recent weeks, Evans has been preaching about the Trinity and wanted to focus on the Holy Spirit, explaining that "this third member of the Trinity is the one given to do work on Earth on behalf of the Godhead in Heaven."

"God the Father was the point person in the Old Testament. Jesus the Son was the point person on Earth during the Gospels,” Evans said.

“God, the Holy Spirit is the point person during this which we call the Church age. He is that member of the Trinity who has been assigned to act on their behalf in history."

"The Father functions from the third Heaven. The Son sits on His right hand to rule spiritually in Heaven to Earth and He does that through the third member of the Trinity, the Holy Spirit,” he added.

Evans pointed to 1 John 2 to derive a look into the anointing or the Holy Spirit's indwelling. He also pointed to Acts 10:38, which states how Jesus was anointed by the Holy Spirit.

“This word is a word that speaks to a specific work of the Holy Spirit that you don’t want to leave home without,” Evans said. "The anointing and the Anointed One is speaking of the work of the Holy Spirit in a person’s life, including in the life of Jesus Christ."

“You can’t be a Christian and not be anointed. If you are a Christian, you have the anointing. So, the key is knowing what it is and how to use it so you can benefit from it.”

Evans said that the purpose of the anointing is "to illuminate, bring to light, elucidate," the messages of God to a Christian or "to take from up there and show it to you down here."

"The job of the anointing is to give you the data from Heaven to your operation and my operation in history. If you don’t know you have it and you don’t know how to use it, you won’t benefit from it, even though you possess it,” Evans stressed.

Evans said he believed many, if not most, Christians in the modern day don’t know they have access to the anointing of the Holy Spirit, even though they do.

"When the soul gets the information from the human spirit that has been illuminated by the Holy Spirit, the soul feeds that data to the body,” Evans said. “When the body gets the data from the soul that is received from the human spirit, that has been anointed by the Holy Spirit, the body now functions differently because it has new data that has been in it."

Evans believes the "reason why we have problems with our bodies is we have an infection in our soul. But the reason we have an infection in our soul is because we have a human spirit that's been contaminated by sin."

“When the anointing enters the human spirit, because the anointing is perfect, the human spirit is now perfect because it has been anointed," said Evans. "So, you’ve got a perfect resident in your human spirit that now wants to give information to your infected soul."

Christians can experience newfound healing in their soul when they “receive” the messaging that the Holy Spirit sends to them, Evans added.

“If you want to fix your body, you got to clean up your soul. But if you want to clean up your soul, it’s got to get information from your spirit. But to get information correctly from your spirit, it's got to be inhabited by the anointing,” Evans said.

The Holy Spirit “Googles” God, Evans told his congregation, which means “He knows the deep things of God.”

“The Spirit of God has a search engine," he said. "It says [in Scripture] He searches the deep things of God. So, He can go deep like a deep sea diver into the thinking of God and His job is to transfer God’s thoughts to your life."