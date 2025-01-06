What is Epiphany? 5 things every believer should know

By CP Staff,
A woman lights a candle at the Patriarchal church of St. George, as part of Epiphany day celebrations at the Church of Fener Orthodox Patriarchate on January 06, 2023, in Istanbul, Turkey. Epiphany celebrates the baptism of Jesus Christ by John the Baptist, and falls on the 12th and final day of Christmas.
A woman lights a candle at the Patriarchal church of St. George, as part of Epiphany day celebrations at the Church of Fener Orthodox Patriarchate on January 06, 2023, in Istanbul, Turkey. Epiphany celebrates the baptism of Jesus Christ by John the Baptist, and falls on the 12th and final day of Christmas. | Burak Kara/Getty Images

It might not be the biggest holiday on the Christian calendar, but Epiphany, otherwise known as Feast of the Epiphany or Three Kings’ Day, is, along with Christmas and Easter, one of the three principal and oldest festival days in the Church.

Traditionally marked on Jan. 6, Epiphany — which comes from epiphaneia, Greek for “manifestation" — is typically celebrated by Roman Catholics, Lutherans, Anglicans and some Eastern Orthodox churches.

While some traditions link Epiphany with the “wise men” from the East who sojourned to Bethlehem for Jesus’ birth, some Orthodox traditions say it’s more aligned with the baptism of Christ.

Get Our Latest News for FREE

Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know.

Here are five things to know about Epiphany, whether you celebrate it or not.

Was this article helpful?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.

By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you're helping to keep CP's articles free and accessible for everyone.

$25/month$50/quarter$100/yearOne-time

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.

Most Popular

More Articles