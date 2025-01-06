Home News What is Epiphany? 5 things every believer should know

It might not be the biggest holiday on the Christian calendar, but Epiphany, otherwise known as Feast of the Epiphany or Three Kings’ Day, is, along with Christmas and Easter, one of the three principal and oldest festival days in the Church.

Traditionally marked on Jan. 6, Epiphany — which comes from epiphaneia, Greek for “manifestation" — is typically celebrated by Roman Catholics, Lutherans, Anglicans and some Eastern Orthodox churches.

While some traditions link Epiphany with the “wise men” from the East who sojourned to Bethlehem for Jesus’ birth, some Orthodox traditions say it’s more aligned with the baptism of Christ.

Here are five things to know about Epiphany, whether you celebrate it or not.