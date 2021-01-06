3 things to know about the Feast of Epiphany 3 things to know about the Feast of Epiphany

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

What is known at the Feast of Epiphany is celebrated by many Christians worldwide each year on Jan. 6, marking the revealing of Jesus as the Incarnate God. Many Eastern Orthodox believers mark the feast on Jan. 19.

Western Christians typically observe this day or closest weekend to remember when the Magi came to visit the Christ child, the revealing of Jesus to the Gentiles. As is recounted in Matthew 2, the men who had come from the East worshiped Jesus and presented him with gold, frankincense, and myrrh.

In Eastern Christianity, this day is known as Theophany and the day commemorates when John the Baptist baptized Jesus in the Jordan River and emphasizing Jesus as both fully human and fully God. As is recounted in Matthew 3, when Jesus emerges from the water, the Heavens open, the Spirit of God descends in the form of a dove, and a voice from Heaven said: "This is my Son, whom I love, with Him I am well pleased."

Here are three important things to know about the feast of Epiphany and how it's being celebrated.