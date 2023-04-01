What is Palm Sunday? 5 interesting facts

Palm Sunday celebrates the significance of Jesus' triumphant entry into the city of Jerusalem before His crucifixion and resurrection.

The Holy Week begins on Palm Sunday, which is April 2 this year, and the period lasts until Holy Saturday, April 8, which is the day before Easter Sunday, April 9.

Matthew 21 records Jesus' entry into Jerusalem thus: "Now when they approached Jerusalem and came to Bethphage, at the Mount of Olives, Jesus sent two disciples, telling them, 'Go to the village ahead of you. Right away you will find a donkey tied there, and a colt with her. Untie them and bring them to me. If anyone says anything to you, you are to say, 'The Lord needs them,' and he will send them at once."

"The disciples went and did as Jesus had instructed them. They brought the donkey and the colt and placed their cloaks on them, and he sat on them. A very large crowd spread their cloaks on the road. Others cut branches from the trees and spread them on the road. The crowds that went ahead of him and those following kept shouting, 'Hosanna to the Son of David! Blessed is the one who comes in the name of the Lord! Hosanna in the highest!' As he entered Jerusalem the whole city was thrown into an uproar, saying, 'Who is this?' And the crowds were saying, 'This is the prophet Jesus, from Nazareth in Galilee.'"

Here are five things to know about Palm Sunday.