What is your truth?

Chaos broke out at a school board meeting last week in New Jersey when a group of disgruntled and courageous parents protested the decision to rename Columbus Day as Indigenous People's Day. Unfortunately, instead of reinstating the holiday's name, the board made the ridiculous decision to cancel the names of all the national holidays and instead call them "days off." This latest battle is further evidence of the alarming trend to indoctrinate the hearts and minds of our children with the idea that the foundations of American society are inherently oppressive, racist, and sexist.

It started back in 2019 with the fierce debate about sex education in our schools. Despite protests from parents, the California Board of Education approved the use of new textbooks and classroom discussions that included non-binary explanations of gender and same-sex relationships. As a result, regardless of the family's personal religious and moral beliefs, middle school children across America are now taught there are more than two genders, and same-sex relationships are a perfectly normal alternative to traditional male and female roles.

In 2020, we saw the violent uprisings to remove statues and rename schools considered offensive because they supposedly glorify a racist and painful past. One commentator claimed that "for this country to move beyond its tortured racial history, we have to deal with the symbols of oppression. We have to deal with the symbols of white supremacy."

This year, the battle rages over the imposition of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in schools, which provides the theory and justification for all these individual attempts to remake our society from the ground up, and it starts with the children.

People in positions of power throughout academia, the media, and local government are buying into the notion that "truth" is a matter of perspective. The idea that all applications of truth are actually applications of power, which can and should be changed, is simply a byproduct of "wokeism" gaining prominence in our society. "In other words, the truth is malleable, based on power and who drives the narrative of what truth really is. In effect, the truth is replaced by my truth."

When "truth" becomes subjective, how can a society uphold any semblance of law and order? Whose moral standard do we use to decide when life begins, how we define marriage or gender, and what is our path to achieving racial equality?

As a former Muslim, I can tell you that Islamic law explicitly allows its adherents to deceive others by not practicing the faith in times of war or conflict to gain a political or physical advantage. I believe that is why American Muslim congresswomen and many Muslim activists support the radical Left agenda despite it being antithetical to the religious tenets of Islam on issues of gender, marriage, abortion, and racial equality.

However, deception is NOT a prescription against worldly trouble as a follower of Christ. In the Bible, God's eternal truth and guide for humanity, all these questions have an answer, and it is immutable. We cannot compromise these principles we are called to defend and uphold.

We are from God, and whoever knows God listens to us; but whoever is not from God does not listen to us. This is how we recognize the Spirit of truth and the spirit of falsehood. 1 John 4:6

God also forewarns us that such battles would arise and gave us a clear description of how to defend ourselves, holding fast to the truth.

Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand. Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist, with the breastplate of righteousness in place, and with your feet fitted with the readiness that comes from the gospel of peace. Ephesians 6: 13-15

As Christians, we should have unwavering certainty in the answers to all these questions, despite the turmoil and upheaval we see around us. We are called to be set apart, not conforming to the patterns of this world. As a royal priesthood, we cannot succumb to political or social pressure to redefine God's Truth. Instead, we proclaim the excellencies of Him so others may be called out of darkness into His marvelous light.