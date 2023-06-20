'A brand new theology': Will AI write a new Bible, spark cults and create bizarre religions?

Artificial intelligence is dominating headlines. But what should Christians make of it — and are there notable dangers afoot?

Some experts are warning about the rise of new cults, entirely new "holy" texts, and other dangerous developments stemming from the rise of this seemingly ubiquitous technology.

Christian Post reporter Ian M. Giatti joins the show to discuss the complex issue.

"AI might actually formulate ... a brand new theology itself. And that should be extremely alarming," Giatti said. "The threat is to take these sacred texts and literally replace them with a new kind of truth claim. That is disturbing."

Listen to Giatti break it all down:

Read Giatti's latest article on artificial intelligence.

“The Inside Story” takes you behind the headlines of the biggest faith, culture and political headlines of the week. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff writers and editors will help you navigate and understand what’s driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

Listen to more Christian podcasts today on the Edifi app — and be sure to subscribe to The Inside Story on your favorite platforms:

Edifi

Anchor

Breaker

Google Podcasts

Apple Podcasts

Pocket Casts

RadioPublic

Spotify