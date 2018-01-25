Will NSYNC Reunite at the 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show? Joey Fatone Doesn't Think So

Reuters/Luke Macgregor U.S. singer Justin Timberlake arrives for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London.

With Justin Timberlake all set to perform at the upcoming 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show, many fans believe that an NSYNC reunion just might happen at the show. Unfortunately, NSYNC member Joey Fatone begs to differ.

Just recently, Joey Fatone had, once and for all, put an end to the rumors that the popular 2000s boy band NSYNC would be reuniting at the 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show. In an ambush interview by TMZ while the singer was out in Los Angeles, the 40-year-old was asked about the reunion rumors. He responded by saying, "I'm here right now. If I was doing something, I'd be at rehearsals right now... There's your proof. Nothing."

Fatone quickly added that he was fine with things being the way they are. "And there's nothing wrong with that!" Fatone said. "S--t, he's doing his thing," he added.

Timberlake, Fatone, along with Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez last got together as NSYNC during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards wherein the "Filthy" singer received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. But ever since their brief performance as a group, fans have been clamoring for them to get back together. Considering the fact that NSYNC is no stranger to the Super Bowl, a lot are still holding out hope that the group would surprise them at the upcoming biggest football event.

It should be remembered that NSYNC first took the Super Bowl stage back in 2001 together with Aerosmith, Mary J. Blige and Britney Spears. Just three years after, Timberlake would make an appearance at Janet Jackson's Super Bowl Halftime Show, which led to the now infamous "nipplegate" scandal, wherein J.T. accidentally exposed one of Jackson's breasts live on television.

As for Janet Jackson, she has confirmed that she will not be returning to the Super Bowl stage for Justin Timberlake's performance, which means that the upcoming show would be all about the 36-year-old singer, which is definitely not uncommon since last year's Super Bowl Halftime Show featured Lady Gaga without pulling in any surprise guests.