Fla. Pastor Willy Rice to be nominated for SBC president, says 'faith family' is all he's ever known

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

A day after Southern Baptist Convention President Ed Litton announced he would break tradition and not seek reelection following his first year in office, Florida Pastor Willy Rice is set to be nominated for the position at the 2022 SBC Annual Meeting this June in Anaheim, California.

Rice, the pastor of Calvary Church in Clearwater who delivered the convention sermon at the 2021 annual meeting last June, is expected to be nominated by his friend Clint Pressley, pastor of Hickory Grove Baptist in North Carolina.

Pressley made his intention known to Baptist Press, SBC’s official news service, which publicized his plan in a report Wednesday.

“Willy Rice represents who Southern Baptists are at their best,” Pressley told Baptist Press. “He loves Southern Baptists, believes in Southern Baptists, and has demonstrated at every level of our convention his ability to lead Southern Baptists.”

In addition to his role as pastor of the multi-campus Calvary Church, Rice is a trustee for SBC’s North American Mission Board and served as president of the Florida Baptist Convention from 2006 to 2008. He also served as president of the SBC Pastors’ Conference in 2015 and other leadership roles.

In a statement to The Christian Post Thursday, Rice said he is making himself available to messengers to be considered for the role after much prayer and a keen awareness of the multiple challenges facing America’s largest Protestant denomination.

As the current SBC president, Litton was elected last June after defeating Georgia Pastor Mike Stone in a runoff vote. He had vowed to “build bridges, not walls.” Since his election, the SBC continued to wrestle fiercely with many issues, including racism and sexual abuse. Less than two weeks into his presidency, Litton was accused of plagiarism.

“Our Southern Baptist Convention faces a pivotal period with numerous challenges from within and without. This moment calls for grace and truth, for convictional leadership rooted in Christ-like character,” Rice told CP.

“Whether that description can be applied to me is a verdict that will be left to God and others. I am at peace with that. Yet, sensing the need of this moment, after the encouragement of respected friends and possessing a settled peace, I intend to allow my name to be nominated by my friend Clint Pressley.”

Rice, who is a married father of three with several grandchildren, said that while the SBC's unity is facing “very real threats,” it can't be maintained at the “expense of doctrinal conviction.” He also made it clear that if he is elected, he intends to properly address the sexual abuse crisis roiling the denomination.

“We must respond with transparency, courage, and, as necessary, deep contrition to the sexual abuse crisis. God is watching and so is our mission field,” he said. “We cannot dodge or obfuscate our responsibilities at this moment. We are all awaiting the Guidepost report and the report of the Sexual Abuse Task Force. I am hopeful that it will provide us a way forward, but it will be important that our leaders accept this challenge head-on in a way that restores trust and confidence and treats people everywhere with the dignity and respect they deserve.”



Rice said he doesn’t view the SBC through its “global apparatus” but the thousands of churches whose work in the field holds up the denomination.

“I was born into a Southern Baptist family, and this ‘faith family’ is all I have ever known. I love it. For me, it was never about conventions and entities, famous pastors, and brilliant academicians; it was always about my local church,” he wrote in the statement. “It was about the ordinary people who discipled me in the faith and lived out before me what it meant to be a Christ-follower. Only later did I learn about the global apparatus of our convention, and later still did I come to love and appreciate all of our cooperative ministries. I still do.”

“For me, the Southern Baptist Convention is and has always been about thousands of churches, most of whom you have never heard of, who minister faithfully in their contexts,” he added.

“It is about thousands of pastors and tens of thousands of congregational leaders and volunteers, most of whom labor in relative obscurity but do so faithfully as unto the Lord,” he continued. “It is for them that I pray our convention can return to a place of health. I pray for a time to heal, and for that reason, I consent to this step of faith wholly trusting God with the outcome and will be satisfied in Him regardless of what that outcome may be.”

Read Willy Rice’s full statement below: