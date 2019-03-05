Witch doctor killed his cousin, mother, wife, and son — then he met Jesus

Following the death of his grandfather, Jacob was next in line to assume the position of chief witch doctor in his village.

During the initiation rites with other witch doctors, he was forced to ingest harsh substances that promised immense supernatural power.

Overwhelmed at first, he wondered how could he walk in the footsteps of such a great witch doctor, without his presence to guide?

“As it turns out, he had nothing to be concerned about. Jacob became so famous that people traveled from other nations to witness his power. His spells could bring either healing or death; his words could calm the tortured mind or drive people mad,” according to a report by The Timothy Initiative.

In order to attain power within his profession, a blood sacrifice was required. To gain the greatest power, human blood must be shed.

Stunningly, the witch doctor community demanded he sacrifice the lives of those closest to him. Following their counsel, he killed his cousin, mother, wife, and even his own son.

This brought him even greater supernatural power, but guilt began to gnaw away at his soul. To find solace, he turned to alcohol and began drinking heavily. It was the only way to dull the pain he felt inside day after day.

One day at the bar, he overheard people talking about a movie that was to be shown in the village that night. Curious, he decided to attend. As he watched the JESUS Film, grief flooded his heart as the Holy Spirit brought conviction.

