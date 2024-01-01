Home U.S. Woman arrested for fatally shooting pastor over 'disagreement'

A tragic shooting in Nevada has led to the arrest of a 36-year-old woman who is charged with murdering a local pastor following a disagreement. An unidentified woman also suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the altercation.

The incident, which unfolded in the Courts at Aliante community in North Las Vegas, has sent shockwaves through the neighborhood and beyond, KLAS reported Sunday, saying North Las Vegas police responded to reports of gunfire on Friday afternoon.

“There was a disagreement that had happened, and it turned into something major,” Jennifer Clark, who lives in the area, told KLAS.

The violence resulted in two people being injured, including Pastor Nick Davi, who succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. Pastor Davi was a prominent figure in the community and had been an integral part of Grace Point Church.

Davi’s wife, Sarah, known for her involvement in local community activities, including attending homeowners association board meetings, is now facing the tragic loss of her husband. The couple were married in 2005 and have two children, Olivia and Christian.

The suspect, identified by local news station KLAS as Joe Junio, was arrested on multiple charges, including murder and attempted murder. Junio, who resided in the same condominium building as the Davi family, also faces two counts of child abuse and/or neglect and a charge of discharging a firearm where a person might be endangered.

Junio is being held at the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center. She faces a series of serious charges that have shaken the community and raised questions about the safety and security in the area.

The nature of the disagreement that led to the shooting remains unclear, but it has undoubtedly shattered the tranquility of a neighborhood described by some residents as usually peaceful. The incident has not only caused a profound loss for the Davi family but also raised serious concerns among local residents about the recent uptick in violence. Jae Dino, a resident of Aliante, expressed shock at the increasing incidents of violence in the valley.

Pastor Davi had been working with Grace Point Church since 2006 and served as the pastor of operations since 2014. His responsibilities included overseeing the church’s daily operations and maintaining its extensive property, according to the church's website.

Davi’s journey with the church began after a career spanning 15 years in public aquariums across Florida, Mississippi and Nevada. A native of eastern Long Island, New York, he graduated from Riverhead High School and later earned a B.S. in Marine Science and Biology from the University of Tampa.

In response to the tragedy, Grace Point Church has reached out to its congregation, asking for prayers for the Davi family during this difficult time. A remembrance ceremony for Pastor Davi had been scheduled for Sunday morning at the church.