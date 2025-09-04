Home News World Relief helping survivors displaced by earthquake, landslide in Afghanistan, Sudan that killed over 2,000

World Relief is responding to two recent natural disasters in Afghanistan and Sudan that have left over 2,000 people dead and survivors pleading for donations to help rebuild their lives in countries where people were facing hardships even before the severe weather led to widespread destruction.

The Christian humanitarian organization said Tuesday that in Afghanistan, it's working with a partner organization already on the ground to provide assistance to those impacted by the 6.0 magnitude earthquake that hit Saturday, leaving at least 1,400 people dead and thousands more either injured or displaced.

“We’re devastated by the loss of life in these countries that have already suffered so profoundly,” said World Relief President and CEO Myal Greene. “We’re also committed to responding boldly, in partnership with local churches and others who give generously, to provide food, shelter and other humanitarian support to as many survivors of these crises as possible, rooted in our belief that each human life is precious to God and worth preserving.”

A disaster alert shared on World Relief’s X account on Tuesday highlighted how the organization is collaborating with partners in Afghanistan to “meet basic needs like food and clean water, emergency medical care, immediate shelter and protection, and trauma support for families facing devastating loss.”

In a Facebook post also on Tuesday, World Relief described the aftermath on the ground, noting that “roads have been washed out.”

“The crisis is compounded by flash foods, which have destroyed bridges, isolated communities and impeded rescue operations,” World Relief added on its website, explaining that the earthquake has left “entire villages” destroyed and expects the death toll to rise.

In Sudan, heavy rains caused a landslide in Darfur, which led to as many as 1,000 deaths. World Relief has already begun to provide a humanitarian response to the natural disaster in Darfur, which is home to one of the nonprofit’s largest operations.

World Relief said the landslide in Darfur is one of several crises engulfing the region. “Civil war has forced 10.5 million people from their homes, famine has been declared in North Darfur and a cholera outbreak has infected more than 99,000 people.”

The charitable organization is working to provide the Sudanese people with “clean water, sanitation, and essential supplies despite incredibly limited access.”

“These two countries, Afghanistan and Sudan, were already facing profound humanitarian crises," stated World Relief’s Regional Director of International Programs and former Country Director for Sudan, Gemta Adula. "These natural disasters have now exacerbated human suffering. We invite all of those who are able to contribute to ensure that we can reach as many of those in need as possible with lifesaving support.”