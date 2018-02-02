WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey Scheduled to Appear Only in Top Matches?

With Ronda Rousey making her official wrestling debut at the recent Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, fans are looking forward to her upcoming appearances in the regular WWE programs. Rousey would not turn up in the following Raw and SmackDown episodes, though, leading to speculation that her schedule has been limited to only the top matches.

Rousey has made a splash in the Women's Royal Rumble match when she made a surprise appearance that got in the way of Asuka celebrating her own victory. That act alone just about established that Rousey has signed up with the WWE and one of its brands, but she would further confirm the fact in some of her earlier interviews.

Reuters/Ricardo Moraes Ronda Rousey of U.S celebrates after defeating Bethe Correia of Brazil during their Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) match.

In some of her press statements, Rousey had already revealed that she not only signed up with the WWE but also that the agreement was for a full-time contract, according to Sports Keeda. She also assured wrestling fans that her only priority was to work with WWE, as well.

That's why fans were puzzled when she did not even show up for either the Raw or SmackDown episodes following her Royal Rumble appearance. She herself has stated that she signed a full-time contract, so her working with WWE as a part-time gig is highly unlikely.

Instead, fans and media outlets are now speculating that Rousey may be employed by WWE in the same way that they work with Brock Lesnar. Just like Lesnar's schedule, Rousey may be coming in just for the top matches with the biggest women wrestlers in either Raw or SmackDown, as Cageside Seats speculates.

The special treatment could fuel more rivalry from some of the other women in WWE. Multiple sources have already reported comments made by some of the other wrestlers who allegedly got upset at Rousey's appearance at the Royal Rumble.