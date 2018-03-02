WWE The Undertaker Vs. John Cena Rumors: WrestleMania 34 Match Can Still Happen

Reuters/WWE Handout The 52-year old Mark Calaway, better known as "The Undertaker," looks to fight one last time in Wrestlemania 34.

An analyst says the highly-anticipated match between The Undertaker and John Cena can still happen, despite the latter's previous announcement that it is not possible.

On this week's Monday night "Raw," Cena finally challenged The Phenom to a WrestleMania match, after many months of rumors that the two are facing off. However, is it too late?

"I have figured out that I need to stand in this ring and do something that I should have done a long time ago, and that is to put out a WrestleMania challenge to the Undertaker!" Cena announced in front of an excited WWE crowd. "You want WrestleMania? That IS WrestleMania!"

Yes, that is WrestleMania, it would be a legendary match indeed. But then, the 40-year-old wrestler took it back and said it is not happening. "I don't make the matches. As obvious as this seems, I've been told that the match is not happening because that match, once again, is impossible."

Why did he announce it to thousands of people and took ample amount of valuable airtime if it was impossible after all? Fans and critics are not new to this kind of stunt. This could mean that The Champ and The Phenom are facing off in WWE's biggest night.

In the latest issue of the "The Wrestling Observer Newsletter," Dave Meltzer wrote that the WrestleMania 34 match between Cena and Taker is still on. This despite a recent Tweet from Sports Illustrated journalist Justin Barrasso that Cena is facing off with a different legend in the name of Rey Mysterio.

"Breaking: per WWE sources, Rey Mysterio is backstage working out details tonight at Smackdown for a match at WrestleMania. The rumoured opponent is John Cena," he wrote.

According to Meltzer, however, the only reason the Cena-Taker match would not happen is if the 52-year-old veteran wrestler backs out for some reason.

He also noted that Cena's promotion could be just a strategy to take the attention away from WrestleMania, just until after his "Fastlane" match against AJ Styles plus Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin, and Dolph Ziggler on Sunday, March 11.