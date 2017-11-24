Xbox Games with Gold December 2017 Announced

Xbox official website A promotional image of Xbox Games with Gold program.

Despite the fact that the November list is still alive and operational, Xbox has released the Games with Gold for December 2017 to close out the year and usher in the holidays. Included in the list is "Warhammer."

According to reports, the multiplayer team-up action of "Warhammer: End Time Vermintide" might just be the highlight of the entire list. The four-op, first-person shooter gives the responsibility of battling the Skaven out of the city of Ubersreik to the players. As such, they can choose from a roster of five players with different skills and abilities that they think can help them in their mission. Weaponry is also available through loot and crafting system to encourage the players to earn their rewards. The game title is originally sold for $39.99.

Furthermore, the December Games with Gold also features "Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition," which follows the adventures of Marty and Doc as they explore the different dimensions of space and time. This adventure game gives the players the task of protecting the space-time continuum.

Both of the aforementioned game titles are available for Xbox One users who are subscribed to Xbox Live Gold. Moreover, both titles will be offered for free from Dec. 16 to Jan. 15. Meanwhile, Xbox 360 owners are offered "Child of Eden," which is originally sold for $29.99, and "Marlow Briggs and the Mask of Death," which had a price tag of $14.99. With the Xbox One backwards compatibility, users will also be able to access these game titles without the need for an Xbox 360. "Child of Eden" will be available for play from Dec. 1 to 15, while "Marlow Briggs and the Mask of Death" will be free to play from Dec. 16 to 31.

Xbox Live Gold offers free games and great offers every month. The Games with Gold program is the subscription's flagship advertisement.