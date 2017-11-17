Xbox One X vs. PS4 Pro Specs Comparison: New Microsoft Console Leads in Terms of Specs, Still Needs to Catch Up With Games

It's been a while since Microsoft has started shipping out the highly anticipated Xbox One X, and gamers collectively have a few thousand hours of experience with the new device by now. How do the specs of the "world's most powerful console" compare to the PlayStation 4 Pro, Sony's 4K gaming device, in terms of real-world use?

Earlier in October, The Verge looked at how the two consoles stacked up, literally in one case, when they compared the slim, boxy Xbox One X by placing it on top of the wedge-shaped PlayStation 4 Pro.

Xbox/Microsoft The Xbox One X has a clear and specific goal from the outset — deliver True 4K Gaming in a small form factor design.

The new Xbox is slimmer and more densely packed in a practical package modeled after the previous Xbox One S. In contrast, the older PlayStation 4 Pro goes for visual impact with its tiered wedge-shaped design. For gamers, however, it's mostly the inside that counts and how games can take advantage of them.

Fast forward a month and a half later, and the Xbox One X has a handful of 4K-supported games in its catalog. Just going over the specs, the Xbox One X is the clear winner here, as Gamespot had little difficulty deciding.

Both consoles went with a custom 8-core AMD chip, but the newer Xbox runs 200 MHz faster than the PS4 Pro's custom "Jaguar" CPU. The GPU of the Xbox One X leaves the one in the Sony console far behind, too, running 1.4 times faster than the older 4K console.

In terms of games, though, the PlayStation 4 still has a huge lead over its rival. Just counting those games that score 70 and above on Metacritic, Sony's console has 796 games compared to Xbox's 563 titles.

The PlayStation 4 Pro also comes ahead in terms of value, just because it is $100 cheaper than the Xbox One X. Sony's home console also comes with Virtual Reality support out of the box, while Xbox One X currently does not have VR support.