(Photo: SEGA) A screenshot from "Yakuza 6: The Song of Life."

Three months before the rest of the world finally get their hands on the highly anticipated "Yakuza 6: The Song of Life," a new gameplay focusing on the main story has been released.

IGN has shared 14 minutes of gameplay from the 2017 PlayStation Experience (PSX) that sees Kiryu begin his efforts to make sense of what happened to Haruka during the three years he was behind bars.

He does so in "Yakuza 6: The Song of Life" by going to Hiroshima along with his foster child's newborn son, who he ends up taking to bars in the gameplay video as he tries to find leads and information about what happened to Haruka.

Fans are excited to experience the final chapter of the story of the legendary Dragon of Dojima, which was released in Japan last year, for a lot of reasons. One of the things that were glimpsed in the gameplay is the street fighting, which is one of the components that SEGA takes pride in.

Since "Yakuza 6: The Song of Life" sees Kiryu as a "100 percent certified thugfed OG" after everything that he has been through, the "battle-hardened veteran" can hit enemies "like a truck."

Devastating combos and bone-breaking Heat Actions make a return, but now the Dragon of Dojima can fill up a meter to engage Extreme Heat Mode. When activated, Kiryu glows blue and unleashes heavy-damage combos with his fists or any 'tool' that's close at hand.

The gameplay also showed a bit of the location featured in "Yakuza 6: The Song of Life," which is far from the hustle and bustle that fans got used to in previous games.

From the unparalleled realism of the new setting of Onomichi, a beautiful, sleepy port town in Hiroshima Prefecture, to the latest evolution of Kamurocho, the biggest red-light district in Tokyo, Yakuza 6 is the ultimate iteration the game's blend of gritty crime story, hyper-explosive combat, and all the vices and distractions those locales have to offer.

"Yakuza 6: The Song of Life" releases March 20, 2018.