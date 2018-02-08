'Young Sheldon' News: Jason Alexander Joins the Show as Guest Star

Facebook/ YoungSheldonCBS Promotional photo for CBS comedy series "Young Sheldon"

Actor Jason Alexander is returning to television and will be joining the cast of comedy television series "Young Sheldon." Alexander is kind of a legend when it comes to television sitcoms after his major role in the classic show "Seinfeld" and his participation in "Friends," "The Grinder," "Everybody Hates Chris," and more.

Alexander will appear in "Young Sheldon" when the first season resumes on March 1 with episode 14, titled "Potato Salad, a Broomstick, and Dad's Whiskey." According to Variety, Alexander will portray the role of Mr. Lundy, a resident drama teacher at Medford High School. Mr. Lundy will be encouraging young Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) to take on the world of acting. Just like in previous episodes, fans of the show will surely see a little pushback from Sheldon for being asked to engage in a different field of study other than science.

In the upcoming episode, Mary Cooper (Zoe Perry) will be working as the church secretary and Pastor Jeff's (Matt Hobby) marriage counselor. With Mary working, Sheldon and his twin sister Missy (Raegan Revord) will be home alone during the afternoon for the first time.

"Young Sheldon" has been doing very well with the first season nearing its end. The CBS retained its 75 percent score rating from Rotten Tomatoes and 6.7 out of 10 from IMDb. The most recent episode generated over 12.92 million viewers according to TV By The Numbers.

Episode 14 will air on March 1 at 8:30 p.m. EST on CBS.

Fans of the show are mostly happy with the casting especially with the Cooper kids, Sheldon, Missy, and Georgie (Montana Jordan). The scriptwriting of the show is also getting the thumbs up from a lot of people for providing a great storyline about the life of a young genius.

Fans of the show want more of "Young Sheldon," and that is exactly what they are getting. The show has been renewed for a second season.