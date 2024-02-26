Home News YWAM lists names of members killed in fatal Tanzania accident

Youth With A Mission has released the names of 11 missionaries who died in a devastating traffic collision in Tanzania, alongside updates on the injured and ongoing support efforts. The tragic incident, which involved multiple vehicles, also claimed the lives of several others, including the bus driver.

In the wake of the accident near Arusha, YWAM confirmed the loss of its members through a statement on its website. Initially, eight members were reported dead, but the death toll was later updated to 11.

“It is morning time in Tanzania, and we are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of another three of our dear missionaries as a result of the tragic traffic accident,” YWAM said in a Sunday morning update. The ministry has expressed its deep sorrow and extended condolences to the families, friends and team members affected.

For security reasons, the names of the deceased have been released without full names or nationalities. The individuals remembered are Claire M., Zabulon T., Emmanuel D., Vicent K., John M., Blaise G., Ime E., Andrew D., Chimene D., Lova R. and Lordienne N.

Additionally, the ministry provided updates on those injured: Mathurin B. and Joelle Z. are in critical condition, and Paul Dav., Isaac B., Janet F., Cyrille A., and Benjamin N. are in stable condition. Isaac B. has since been released to return home.

The accident, attributed to a suspected brake failure of a truck in the Ngaramtoni suburb of Arusha, involved four vehicles and resulted in at least 15 fatalities, including three foreigners, and injured 12 others. Among the vehicles involved was one carrying students and teachers from New Vision School of Arusha and a public bus.

The injured were taken to major hospitals in the city, including Mount Meru referral hospital and Selian Lutheran Hospital, for treatment.

Local and international leaders from YWAM are gathering to support the team on the ground, faced with the details of repatriation, medical evacuation, family support, funeral arrangements and many other logistics. The ministry has invited contributions to help with these expenses, estimating the cost at around $350,000.

“Thank you to those who are already contributing. … Thank you for helping to ease the financial burden for those bearing the weight of this significant loss to our family in Africa,” YWAM said in a statement, providing a link for contributions.

"A team of leaders on the ground in Arusha, a crisis response team in Kona, Hawaii, and other key leaders have been working nonstop to respond in a loving, compassionate and responsible way to this tragedy that impacts so many," the ministry said, urging the public to respect the privacy of the families involved and to share official updates to ensure accurate information is disseminated.

Youth With A Mission has requested prayers and sensitivity during this emotional time as the community comes together to support those impacted by the tragedy.