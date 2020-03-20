Exiting the Watchtower: 2 former Jehovah's Witnesses meet the living God

Two ex-Jehovah’s Witnesses — Gus Astacio and Alan Marshall — describe their experiences in the religious sect, what Jehovah’s Witnesses believe about the end times, how they came to accept Jesus as their Lord and Savior, and why apologetics is not the best way to reach them with the Gospel.

More Episodes

  • Calif. pastor tackles increasing Bible illiteracy, a generation that doesn't know Jesus

    Dan Kimball, founding pastor of Vintage Faith Church in Santa Cruz, California, finds the level of biblical illiteracy today shocking. But what he finds even more horrifying is how so many people believe in a Jesus who's very different from the savior in the Bible. He's hoping to help change that through the ReGeneration Project....

  • How a Wall St. executive lost everything but felt more satisfied than ever

    Stuart Fuhlendorf was worth millions after taking three companies public. He was living the high life until it all came crashing down. Now a pastor, Fuhlendorf describes his journey in Wall Street to the Well: A Story of Transformation from Fortune to Faith and sees how everything he had accomplished was ultimately meaningless....

  • Shannon Bream of Fox News talks faith amid hardships, bad news

    Shannon Bream, host of Fox News @ Night, talks about her church upbringing and how she's able to find the bright side amid challenges and a deluge of bad news. ...

  • End times: Authors reject pre-tribulation rapture

    Belief in the pre-tribulation rapture became popular among Christians in recent decades. But two Bible scholars, Michael Brown and Craig Keener, read the Bible many times over and could not find any evidence of that particular end times belief. They explain what the Bible really says about the rapture and the tribulation in their new book, Not Afraid of the Antichrist: Why we don't believe in a pre-tribulation rapture....

  • How forgiveness brought Rwandans together after the genocide

    This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Rwanda genocide. Christian Post reporter Samuel Smith describes the amazing stories of forgiveness he heard and scenes he saw in Rwanda earlier this year. Aimable Nsengiyumva of World Vision also explains how the church and faith helped strengthen and unite the people after the mass killings....

 