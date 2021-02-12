Debunking myths about how children are affected when adults pursue ‘happiness’

There are destructive myths adults have espoused at the expense of children, including the perception that ultimately if the adult is happy, the child will be happy also.
Spiritually hungry: From astrology, tarot cards to life with Christ
In her search to find answers about the world and herself, Marcia Montenegro studied astrology, tarot cards and psychic powers before becoming a certified astrologer for nearly 10 years. She abandoned all of that when God opened her eyes to Jesus....
Exiting the Watchtower: 2 former Jehovah's Witnesses meet the living God
Two ex-Jehovah’s Witnesses — Gus Astacio and Alan Marshall — describe their experiences in the religious sect, what Jehovah’s Witnesses believe about the end times, how they came to accept Jesus as their Lord and Savior, and why apologetics may not always be the best way to reach them with the Gospel....
Former Mormon on the burden to live the ‘perfect’ ‘Christian’ life
Shawn McCraney, who grew up in what many know as the Mormon church, explains the beliefs and practices of the LDS church and the “burden” its followers carry to live upright, “perfect” lives. He also tells Christians what they’re doing wrong in their approach to reaching Mormons....
Leaving the occult: From New Age to Jesus
Steven Bancarz was ensnared in the New Age movement before he found himself surrendering to Jesus. Now a seminary student, Bancarz discusses how prevalent New Age beliefs are even among Christians, how churches may be contributing to the movement’s popularity, and what to watch out for....
2020 revival? Young people are joining the call to fast in droves
Fasting isn’t exactly a popular discipline among Christians today. But to the shock of Matt Brown, Jon Groves and Malachi O'Brien, tens of thousands of young Christians are responding to the “Roaring Twenties” fast with hunger and enthusiasm to see a great awakening....