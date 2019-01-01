Daren Mehl and Derek Paul identified as homosexuals for many years until they found wholeness in Christ. In this episode, they get raw about their journeys, respond to critics who say they're still in the closet, and testify to the power of Christ, through whom they feel more secure than ever.
More Episodes
-
Out of homosexuality: How these men discovered the truth of who they are in Christ
-
Calif. pastor tackles increasing Bible illiteracy, a generation that doesn't know Jesus
-
How a Wall St. executive lost everything but felt more satisfied than ever
-
Shannon Bream of Fox News talks faith amid hardships, bad news
-
End times: Authors reject pre-tribulation rapture
-
How forgiveness brought Rwandans together after the genocide
-
'Unplanned': Doug Johnson details his journey, moment he watched wife realize horror of abortion
-
A deeper look at why many millennials think evangelism is wrong
-
What the Bible really says about angels