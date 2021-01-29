Why Christian men can’t find an inspiring example of manhood in churches

Many churches tend to present a "nice" and convenient Jesus, offering little in the way of manhood. But Parker Green, author of Way of the Violent, wants Christian men to see who Jesus truly is and how He exemplified strength and power through humility and sacrifice.

More Episodes

  • Exiting the Watchtower: 2 former Jehovah's Witnesses meet the living God

    Two ex-Jehovah’s Witnesses — Gus Astacio and Alan Marshall — describe their experiences in the religious sect, what Jehovah’s Witnesses believe about the end times, how they came to accept Jesus as their Lord and Savior, and why apologetics may not always be the best way to reach them with the Gospel....

  • Former Mormon on the burden to live the ‘perfect’ ‘Christian’ life

    Shawn McCraney, who grew up in what many know as the Mormon church, explains the beliefs and practices of the LDS church and the “burden” its followers carry to live upright, “perfect” lives. He also tells Christians what they’re doing wrong in their approach to reaching Mormons....

  • Leaving the occult: From New Age to Jesus

    Steven Bancarz was ensnared in the New Age movement before he found himself surrendering to Jesus. Now a seminary student, Bancarz discusses how prevalent New Age beliefs are even among Christians, how churches may be contributing to the movement’s popularity, and what to watch out for....

  • 2020 revival? Young people are joining the call to fast in droves

    Fasting isn’t exactly a popular discipline among Christians today. But to the shock of Matt Brown, Jon Groves and Malachi O'Brien, tens of thousands of young Christians are responding to the “Roaring Twenties” fast with hunger and enthusiasm to see a great awakening....

  • How one pastor and church were bad at prayer and now can’t stop praying

    Prayer sounds simple enough but many Christians often complicate it or hardly engage in it at all. Pete Grieg, author of How to Pray: A Simple Guide for Normal People, explains how he and his church went from "bad at praying" to starting a 24-7 global prayer movement — where prayer hasn’t stopped in the last 20 years....

 