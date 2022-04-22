Andrew Klavan reveals what the English Romantic poets teach us about Jesus Christ

Recommended
Hillsong exec. called Brian Houston’s explanation after visiting woman’s hotel room ‘dribble’: report
MSNBC political analyst: Jesus would be called a 'groomer' if he was 'alive today'
Over half of pastors struggling with overwork, time management: survey
Most pastors believe all Christians should make disciples, but majority disagree: study
Ask Chuck: Help with a family moocher
If you can recommend a hamburger, you can do this with Jesus.
Liturgical calendar: A discipleship resource
University campuses: Free speech for me but not for thee
7 biblical models of Kingdom advancement in adversity
5 things God will do to prepare you for a pure relationship
Should we love our enemies even during a time of war?
The history of the idea of 'war crimes'