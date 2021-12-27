Recommended
Major cities worldwide cancel New Year’s Eve celebrations due to Omicron
At least 35 civilians burned alive by Burmese army on Christmas Eve
11 notable Christian figures who died in 2021
Major cities worldwide cancel New Year’s Eve celebrations due to Omicron
Vandals caught on camera desecrating historic church in India after Christmas prayers
The No. 1 worldview today is Woody Allen’s
Erasing women
Teaching boys masculinity through the Christmas story
Why I got the vaccine after I had COVID
COVID-19 madness resurges worldwide with draconian measures
4 success stories from churches that made a commitment to know their communities better
You’ll see non-Christians saved when you grasp these 3 things