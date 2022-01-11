Recommended
Less than 10% of evangelicals want shorter sermons; 30% want more in-depth teaching: survey
In historic surgery, man gets new heart from genetically-modified pig
‘God’s Not Dead’ director's new book 'The Beard Ballad' celebrates bond between fathers and sons
The Presbyterian Church adds ‘Per Capita Sunday’ to official calendar to explain funding system
Relentlessly pursuing God’s will for your life
10 influential Protestants for me
When inventors, scientists and surgeons trust God
Romans 13 is not a blank check for government overreach
In 2021, Americans waved goodbye to blue cities and states
Why America is not a Christian nation
It’s time for black Americans to embrace a post-racial America
10 ways the enemy attacks church leaders