FBI releases images of person of interest in Brown University shooting

Authorities have released images of a person of interest as part of their investigation into the shooting at Brown University that left two students dead and nine others wounded.

An unknown gunman entered the Barus & Holley building at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, at around 4 p.m. Saturday, and began shooting at students.

The Providence Police Department also releasedvideo clips and still images of an unknown individual wearing a facemask and walking along a nearby neighborhood sidewalk.

“We are requesting the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest in Saturday's incident at Brown University. Please share these video clips and photos,” stated the police.

Providence authorities asked the public for any tips in the case, imploring possible sources to either call 401-272-3121 or reach out at fbi.gov/brownuniversityshooting.

The murdered students were later identified as Ella Cook, a devout Christian and president of Brown’s College Republicans chapter, and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, a student from Uzbekistan who planned to become a neurosurgeon.

“While we always prepare for major crises, we also pray such a day never comes,” said Brown President Christina Paxson in a statement on Sunday. “We are a caring community, and I am moved by the many ways we continue to be there for one another. My goal is for our community to work together to get through this difficult time and feel safe on our campus again.”

Paxson has come under criticism, however, for being unable to answer reporters' questions about the class the students were in at the time and the apparent lack of security camera footage of the suspected shooter.

A person of interest was initially interviewed by police but was later released. School officials opted to cancel all remaining exams and classes for the fall semester.

Given that one of the fatalities was a conservative Christian and political activist, some on social media have speculated that the shooting might have been a “targeted” attack.

However, Geoffrey Ingersoll, editor at large with The Daily Caller, wrote in a column published Monday that nothing had been confirmed as yet about the motive of the shooter.

“Some of us at the time of [Charlie Kirk’s murder] considered the possibility that it would have a cascading effect. The logical step to take would be renewed aggression on behalf of law enforcement,” wrote Ingersoll.

“I pray for the souls of Cook and Umurzokov, and for their families, and the families of the nine other victims, who look like they’ll ultimately survive. But if we find out it was indeed a targeted and political assassination, then we all need to add an extra prayer for the soul of America.”