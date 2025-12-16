Home News Jackie Shroyer, wife of US missionary, sentenced to 24 years in prison for his murder

Jackie Shroyer, the 44-year-old wife of late Minnesota missionary Beau Shroyer, who is alleged to have been the mastermind behind a murder-for-hire plot that led to his death in Lubango, Angola, in October 2024, has been convicted and sentenced to 24 years in prison.

Troy M. Easton, lead pastor of the Lakes Area Vineyard Church in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, where Shroyer and her late husband were members before moving to Lubango to do missionary work under the auspices of longtime global missionary organization SIM USA, confirmed the conviction in a statement to his congregation on Nov. 5.

“It saddens me deeply to share the following update regarding the legal proceedings involving Jackie Shroyer. This morning, I was notified that Jackie was convicted by an Angolan court of involvement in the murder of her husband, Beau Shroyer, on October 25, 2024. Jackie is expected to serve her sentence in an Angolan detention facility,” Easton said.

Manuel Halaiwa, a spokesperson for Angola's Criminal Investigation Service, previously alleged that Jackie Shroyer was the mastermind behind the plot with three men to kill her husband. Investigators also alleged that Jackie Shroyer was involved in a romantic relationship with one of the men, Bernardino Elias, 24, who worked as a security guard for her family. Two other men involved in the murder have been identified as Isalino Kayoo, 23, and Gelson Ramos, 22.

Further details cited from the Angola News Agency by the Independent said Jackie Shroyer was convicted alongside her alleged lover, Elias, as well as Kayoo and Ramos. She was also ordered to pay $10,905.13 to her late husband’s family as compensation for any moral and material damage caused.

Elias was sentenced to 21 years in prison for aggravated homicide. Ramos and Kayoo were sentenced to 21 and 22 years in prison, respectively, for aggravated homicide and money laundering. The Angolan court ruled that Jackie Shroyer paid $9,500 to Ramos and Kayoo to murder her late husband.

Beau Shroyer, 44, was found fatally stabbed inside his vehicle on Oct. 25, 2024, in a thicket in the Palanca commune on the outskirts of the municipality of Humpata in the province of Huíla.

Jackie Shroyer allegedly paid $400 to set the stage for her husband's murder in a place where he was known to give her driving lessons. The murder was set up to look like a robbery and the guard reportedly paid the other two men $9,000.

Jackie Shroyer’s attorney, Edivaldo Salvador, has pledged to appeal the case due unvalidated evidence, but Easton said in his statement that he believes the investigation of the murder was fair.

“Though this news is shocking and extremely difficult to comprehend, it’s important for you to know that this verdict follows a very thorough investigation and trial process that was monitored closely, conducted fairly, and carried out with integrity,” Easton said.

“While I am grateful for the clarity and closure this brings, I am also deeply grieved, knowing how much pain and confusion this news carries for so many, especially for Beau and Jackie’s children and family.”

The former couple leave behind five children, whom Easton said the church will continue to support alongside SIM USA.

“Church, I love you, and I am heartbroken with you that this has become part of our story. Yet even in this unimaginable reality, I am choosing to believe that God is who He says He is, that His Word is true, and that His ways are higher than our ways. I don’t understand why God allows such darkness to have its way, but I do believe He is good, gracious, merciful, kind and wise beyond what we can comprehend,” he said.

SIM USA also said in a statement that they are “grateful for the measure of closure this verdict brings” and prayed that it would help the healing process for everyone impacted.

“SIM USA remains committed to supporting the Shroyer children, who are being cared for by close family with support from SIM counselors and a dedicated fund set up to provide long-term financial support,” the organization said.

“We are also providing ongoing care to our teams in Angola and the United States, ensuring they have access to the resources they need during this difficult time,” the statement added. “Out of respect for the judicial process and the privacy of those most directly impacted by this tragedy, we will not comment further at this time.”