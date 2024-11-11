Home News Angolan authorities claim illicit romance at center of missionary wife's murder for hire plot

Angola’s Criminal Investigation Service claims that the murder of an American missionary was orchestrated by his wife in a plot involving an alleged illicit romance and financial promises. Authorities say that Jackie Shroyer, 44, enlisted the help of three Angolan men to kill her husband, Beau Shroyer, in a remote part of the country.

The authorities have alleged that Jackie Shroyer plotted with a security guard at their residence, Bernardino Elias, 24, along with two other men, identified as Isalino Kayoo, 23, and Gelson Ramos, 22, KFGO reported.

According to Superintendent Manuel Halaiwa of the CIS, Jackie had promised the men $50,000 to carry out the killing, as reported by the Angolan Press Agency, Angop. The alleged motive for the crime, authorities say, stemmed from her romantic involvement with Elias and a desire not to leave Angola, where Beau Shroyer was concluding his mission work.

The details of the alleged crime unfolded as follows, according to DL-Online: the three suspects rented a vehicle on Oct. 25, drove to a remote location and called Beau Shroyer under the pretense of a vehicle breakdown. When Beau arrived to assist, he was stabbed to death, according to statements from Angolan authorities. The murder weapon, described as an American-made knife, was recovered at the scene. Authorities believe the knife was originally gifted by Beau Shroyer to Elias.

Authorities reportedly arrested Jackie Shroyer and Elias four days after the killing. Kayoo was apprehended a few days later, while Ramos remains at large. The suspects have previous criminal histories, including charges related to armed robbery and kidnapping, which have come under scrutiny during the ongoing investigation.

Last week, two of the suspects were presented by authorities in Lubango, the provincial capital, where additional details of the case were released.

Angop reported that Jackie Shroyer had been referred to as the “mastermind” of the murder plot, and that she appeared disingenuous when authorities arrived at the crime scene, allegedly pretending to be distraught. She was notably absent from Lubango during the suspects’ presentation, reportedly for “health reasons.” The CIS has placed Jackie Shroyer and the two suspects in preventive detention under a judge’s orders.

According to Pastor Troy Easton of Lakes Area Vineyard Church, the five Shroyer children are reportedly being “well cared for” since the death of their father and the arrest of their mother.

SIM USA, a North Carolina-based Evangelical organization overseeing Beau Shroyer’s work in Angola, has expressed its heartbreak over the incident. The organization commended Angolan law enforcement for its diligence in investigating the matter and affirmed its support for the ongoing pursuit of justice for Beau Shroyer.

The Shroyers moved to Angola in 2021 with their five children to serve as missionaries with SIM USA. According to the church’s statement, they aimed to teach residents about Christianity and God’s love in a “remote bush village” that has no electricity.

Before their missionary work in Angola, Beau served as a pastor at Lakes Area Vineyard Church and had a background in law enforcement, having worked for the Detroit Lakes Police Department in 2013, according to the Detroit Lakes Tribune. He also worked as a real estate agent prior to moving abroad.