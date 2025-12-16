Home News Illinois Democrat Gov. Pritzker signs assisted suicide bill into law: 'Freedom of choice' Pro-life group decries dying law: 'Most vulnerable pay the price'

Illinois has become the latest state to legalize physician-assisted suicide, with supporters cheering the development as a victory for “freedom and choice” and opponents decrying it as “misguided.”

Illinois’ Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Senate Bill 1950, also known as the End-of-Life Options for Terminally Ill Patients Act, into law last Friday.

In a lengthy thread on X, Pritzker said: “I have been deeply impacted by the stories of Illinoisans or their loved ones who have suffered from a devastating terminal illness — and I have been moved by their dedication to standing up for freedom and choice at the end of life in the midst of personal heartbreak. Today, Illinois honors their strength and courage by enacting legislation that enables patients faced with debilitating terminal illnesses to make a decision, in consultation with a doctor, that helps them avoid unnecessary pain and suffering at the end of their lives.”

Pritzker added, “This legislation will be thoughtfully implemented so that physicians can consult patients on making deeply personal decisions with authority, autonomy, and empathy.”

The legislation, which was approved earlier this year by the Democrat-controlled Illinois Senate in a 30-27 vote and the Democrat-controlled Illinois House in a 63-42 vote, outlines the process for terminally ill patients to obtain physician-assisted suicide.

“Oral and written requests for aid in dying may be made only by the patient and shall not be made by the patient’s surrogate decision-maker, health care proxy, health care agent, attorney-in-fact for health care, guardian, nor via advance health care directive,” the legislation states.

The bill states that written requests must be in the presence of “at least 2 witnesses who attest that to the best of their knowledge and belief the patient has mental capacity, is acting voluntarily, and is not being coerced or unduly influenced to sign the request.” It insists that “a health care professional shall not be under any duty, by law or contract, to participate in the provision of aid-in-dying care to a patient as set forth in this Act.”

While Pritzker praised the law for advancing “freedom and choice” for the terminally ill, the pro-life advocacy group National Right to Life had an unfavorable reaction to the bill’s passage.

In a statement provided to The Christian Post, National Right to Life President Carol Tobias declared: “Assisted suicide is not health care, and it is not compassion.”

“This law abandons people at their most vulnerable moments and sends the message that their lives are not worth living,” she warned. “It sets Illinois on a path where the elderly, those with a disability or struggling with serious illness may find themselves pressured — subtly or overtly — to end their lives.”

Lamenting that “ideological commitments have trumped patient safety” in Illinois, Tobias added, “The experience of countries and states that have legalized assisted suicide is clear: safeguards erode, eligibility expands, and the most vulnerable pay the price. Illinois will be no exception.”

“We grieve for the lives that will be lost because of this misguided law,” she said.

According to the advocacy group Death With Dignity, Illinois is one of 12 states where assisted suicide is legal. Other states that have legalized assisted suicide are: California, Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Vermont and Washington. It is also legal in Washington, D.C.