5 reasons why Planned Parenthood is fake feminism

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

Ok. I realize that listing only five points eliminates thousands of other really good reasons, they serve as powerful reminders. Planned Parenthood, contrary to their victimhood tweets, opted out of #TitleX funding because abortion is more important to them than their “family planning” patients. Planned Parenthood President, Alexis McGill Johnson, confirmed with CBS (prior to the defunding) that she voted along with the organization’s board to “ensure that abortion was one of our core services that every center affiliated with Planned Parenthood would provide.” CBS then asked, regarding Title-X funding: “Is there a scenario where you would discontinue abortion services in order to make everything else you do easier, better funded, and just easier for your patients?” McGill Johnson answered: “Absolutely not.”

Planned Parenthood is the embodiment of fake feminism, a term (like many others) they’ve decided to reinvent. The dictionary defines it as “the theory of the political, economic, and social equality of the sexes [of which there are only two]” and “organized activity on behalf of women’s rights and interests.”

Planned Parenthood does not fight for women’s rights, but their own right to harm and kill females in and out of the womb.

So, let’s run down this short, but significant, list.

1. Planned Parenthood believes that killing innocent humans makes others equal.

If violence is what makes us equal, then why don’t we advocate it as a means to achieve equality for everyone? Fake feminists protest violence against women (well, except in the form of abortion, of course). If selective violence elevates your equality under the euphemism of “choice”, then why doesn’t all violence under the same one-sided euphemism? Certainly, in a violent act, there is always a victim who never gets to choose whether or not to be the recipient of an attack. It’s no different with abortion.

2. Planned Parenthood doesn’t believe that women exist.

The abortion giant that peddles gender-erasure ideology worships “feminist icon” Gloria Steinem who headlines many of their fundraisers (see here, here, and here). But you can’t have it both ways. Either women exist, wholly distinct from men, or they don’t. The word feminism stems from the Latin word femina which means…woman. You can’t have feminism without women. It’s like abolitionism without abolitionists. It’s why Planned Parenthood refers to “pregnant people” on their website and in their social media rhetoric. If anyone can be a woman, then anyone can be a man. And equality simply comes down to self-identification, right? If you search for the word “feminism” on Planned Parenthood’s website, there are only three entries—the first two dealing with “transitioning” to another gender and the third affirming that feminism is no longer about “women’s rights” but “all people of all genders’ rights.”

3. Planned Parenthood doesn’t believe in women’s rights…to know.

An organization that claims to fight for “women’s rights” spends millions preventing women from the right to know medical truths about abortion. I’ll never forget speaking on behalf of a proposal, at the Virginia Assembly, to support adding facts about medically-proven increased risks of preterm births from previous induced abortions to the state’s current Right-to-Know bill. Planned Parenthood representatives and their abortion allies provided nothing scientific but regurgitated every fake feminist talking point possible. They prevailed that day and celebrated as the truth was aborted by a GOP-led committee that wouldn’t even allow the proposal to come to a vote!

The federal National Cancer Institute study found that induced abortions increase the risk of triple negative breast cancer. A meta-analysis of 49 studies, published in the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons, shows a “statistically significant increase in PTB [preterm birth] risk in women with a history of IA [induced abortion].” Preterm births are a leading cause of birth defects and infant mortality. Yet, in typical fake feminist fashion, Planned Parenthood falsely asserts on their website: “Having an abortion doesn’t increase your risk for breast cancer or affect your fertility. It doesn’t cause problems for future pregnancies like birth defects, premature birth or low birth weight, ectopic pregnancy, miscarriage, or infant death.”

Abortion is fake health. Period.

4. Planned Parenthood exploits women for profit.

Founding feminist, Alice Paul, called abortion the “ultimate exploitation of women.” She never could’ve imagined that a mostly women-led organization would become a billion-dollar exploiter of females in and out of the womb. Planned Parenthood has defended abortionists like Gittler, Rho, Karpen, Carhart, Malloy, Gluck and so many other present-day abortionists who still operate the back alley. Planned Parenthood in Pennsylvania announced that they knew about Gosnell’s squalid abortion mill from their patients, yet they did absolutely nothing. They have a $1.7 billion revenue stream to protect. Abortion is big busine$$. They must convince women of their victimhood status while making actual victims out of over 330,000 human beings every year.

5. Planned Parenthood is the leading killer of black lives.

Sure. Big Abortion pretends to fight for justice and equality. Pandering has become their specialty. They equate their fight for abortion with the fight for civil rights. But their narrative, spawned in the racism and elitism of eugenics, has always been—how shall I say, colored. Historically, poorer black communities have always been disproportionately targeted since the abortion giant was birthed in NYC over 100 years ago. This is the city where more black babies have been aborted than born alive for decades. Today, an estimated 247 black lives are killed every day by Planned Parenthood which lies to black women, saying “it’s statistically safer to have an abortion than to carry a pregnancy to term or give birth.” I shred this dangerous rhetoric here. They say they “Stand with Black Women.” What they mean is that they stand with those black women who will shill for their billion-dollar biz. They’ll stand with black girls until they show them the exit door after the—kaching!—abortion. They don’t stand with pro-life black women like Dr. Alveda King, Candace Owens, Rachel Citak, or Star Parker. Noooooooo. Like Fannie Lou Hamer, who denounced Planned Parenthood and abortion (as genocide), these women know the difference between being empowered and being fooled by those in power.

Originally posted at theradiancefoundation.org