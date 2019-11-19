A Christian appeal to Chick-fil-A

As a leader in the Church, and speaking on behalf of many followers of Jesus, I am submitting this appeal to the ownership and management of Chick-fil-A.

Please do not cave in to LGBT activists and their allies. Please do not capitulate to the pressure of the radical left. Please do not throw the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) and the Salvation Army under the bus. Please reverse your decision to no longer fund these important Christian organizations.

Do you remember when millions of Christians stood with you when the radical left called for a boycott of your fine company? Do you remember when they turned the boycott into a “buycott”?

These same Christians are scratching their heads today. They are wondering why the company they love so much now feels the need to satisfy the demands of people who despise many of the common values we hold dear.

Why cater to the haters? Do you think they will hate you less? Do you think they will now welcome you into their cities and onto their campuses? And even if they do, is that the price you’re willing to pay for more profits?

Hasn’t God blessed your decision to close on Sundays in honor of your historic convictions? Isn’t your company growing by the year? This is despite the efforts of the activists and the haters. And with the help of your loyal customers and the outstanding efforts of your workforce, you continue to grow and thrive.

Why, then, alienate the very people who helped make you great? Kanye West even wrote a song about you in his new, off-the-charts, “Jesus Is King” album. You should be leaning into your Christian customer base, not turning it away.

Even former Governor Mike Huckabee, the very man who organized the nationwide “buycutt” in 2012, is expressing his public dismay. He tweeted, “In Aug 2012, I coordinated a national @ChickfilA Appreciation Day after they were being bullied by militant hate groups. Millions showed up. Today, @ChickfilA betrayed loyal customers for $$. I regret believing they would stay true to convictions of founder Truett Cathey. Sad.”

Do you see the radical left caring about the opinions of tens of millions of conservative Christians? Do you see them stepping back from their support of abortion or transgender activism? Not a chance. Yet Chick-fil-A feels the need to step back from supporting fine Christian organizations because you are falsely branded as “anti-gay”?

These Christian organizations simply hold to biblical teaching on marriage and family – the same teaching the Church has held sacred for almost 2,000 years. And neither one of them even emphasizes LGBT issues, let alone focuses on turning homosexuals into heterosexuals.

The Salvation Army devotes its efforts to meeting humanitarian needs and simply holds to biblical standards. And the FCA focuses on bringing Christian athletes together for fellowship, discipleship, and evangelism.

Yet you now cut off support from them because of the protests of Bible-mocking activists? You throw them under the bus because it’s too politically incorrect?

You choose to stand with those who celebrate two-women “marrying” and against those who say that kids deserve a mom and a dad?

You stand with those who advocate for males who identify as females competing in women’s sports and against those who care about women’s rights?

You stand with those who block you from opening new restaurants on college campuses and stand against those who have enjoyed your food and services for decades?

I read the words of Rodney Bullard, the head of the Chick-fil-A Foundation, who “told Business Insider earlier this year that the company worked with the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes because the programs were ‘relevant and impactful in the community.’”

He continued, “For us, that's a much higher calling than any political or cultural war that's being waged.”

But the Salvation Army and the FCA continue to be “relevant and impactful in the community,” and by supporting these fine Christian organizations, you are simply doing what is right and being true to your Christian roots.

As for the political and cultural wars being raised, the fact that you’re closed on Sundays already sends a message.

As for the “anti-LGBT charges,” they are completely manufactured and unrelated to reality. They are tools used to bludgeon faithful followers of Jesus, either as individuals or as companies. And by caving in to the culture wars, you have now made a louder statement than ever before.

I urge, you, then to listen to your constituents and to reverse your decision.

We will all honor you for doing what is right and will forgive your wrong decision.

Reverse yourself today, and you’ll be blessed tomorrow.

Reverse yourself today, and the good feelings will remain. (As for haters, they will continue to hate.)

Stay with your wrong decision, and you’ll leave a bad taste in your constituents’ mouths.

Is that what you really desire?