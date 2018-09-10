Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters/Jake Roth) Colin Kaepernick before the 49ers’ preseason game against the San Diego Chargers earlier this month.

What does it mean to sacrifice everything?

Apparently, to a benched former NFL player and multimillionaire, it means another multi-million dollar Nike endorsement deal.

Wow. That's some real suffering.

I'm all about people exercising their First Amendment rights. I'm all about people fighting injustice. I'm all about celebrities using their expansive platforms to raise awareness about social issues.

But if none of it is rooted in the truth, it is—itself—an injustice. And that's, tragically, what Colin Kaepernick is spreading. It's not just his promotion of the fundamentally dishonest and racially divisive #BlackLivesMatter movement or his financial support of an organization that celebrates cop-killer (and FBI's Most Wanted) Joanne Deborah Chesimard, aka Assata Shakur. It's his bewildering and ironic support of a violent act of injustice that he, as an adoptee (like me), escaped.

Kaepernick helps fund radical abortion activism.

He directly donated $25,000 to the extreme pro-abortion group, Center for Reproductive Rights. This is the outfit that celebrated the 40thanniversary of Roe v. Wade with a bizarre sexualized tribute to the millions killed by abortion, called "Happy 40th Anniversary, Baby".

Kaepernick also gave $25,000 to the Lower East Side Girls Club with nearly $8,000 earmarked for travel to Detroit's version of the radical pro-abortion Women's March and for young girls to go to the pro-porn, anti-science Teen Vogue Summit. Just in case you haven't picked up Teen Vogue lately, the soft porn mag heavily promotes abortion, Planned Parenthood and anal sex to teens.

So, this all puts a whole different spin on "Just Do It".

Although Kaepernick has poured his money and his time into noble causes over the years—especially those helping kids, his most recent Million-Dollar Donation Pledge didn't give a dime to adoption advocacy organizations. He didn't help fund any fatherhood initiatives. Fatherlessness is the primary causal factor in so many of the negative outcomes (such as increased crime, violence, incarceration rates, drug usage, school dropout rates, abuse and neglect) in urban areas—not racism.

The millions that Kaepernick makes from an endorsement deal trickle down into his radical political advocacy on Twitter, Instagram, and now through the massive media coverage of Nike's new ad. The new viral video is actually quite beautiful. Coming from a family of fifteen, that included siblings with special needs who defied others' low expectations, I love seeing moments of human triumph. They're always worth illuminating. The ad is mostly "inclusive"; it does portray only one religion, of course—Islam. A Muslim female athlete is prominently featured, but it seems obvious that Nike has its new hijabs to sell. Love when American corporations talk about fighting injustice globally, but they have no problem selling their products in oppressive regimes (whether Muslim or Communist), like Saudi Arabia and China, where corporate social justice rhetoric remains conveniently silent.

In 2016, Nike's CEO—Mark Parker—declared in a letter to employees: "Nike has a long history of supporting the marginalized and those whose voice is not always heard." He ended it with the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter. But do they matter enough to have a black individual on Nike's executive leadership team? Hmmmm. Clearly the answer is 'no'. Every executive pictured is white (gasp!). Guess that's not a racial issue for Kaepernick. Can't bite the hand that generously feeds you.

And don't get me started on Nike's support of the "marginalized" in its sweatshops around the globe. Many would say that marginalization, and good ole modern-day slavery, is exactly how Nike made its billions (see here, here and here).

In an attempt to further legitimize Kaepernick's propaganda, Amnesty International recently gave the 'Ambassador of Conscience Award' to the #BlackLivesMatter celebrity activist. Amnesty, a Soros-funded human rights farce, has no conscience when it comes to abortion or spreading racial division. The non-governmental organization (NGO) played a crucial role in blatantly lying to Irish voters earlier this year with its pro-abortion street activism helping lead to the country's tragic repeal of its prolife 8thAmendment. And now, Amnesty is furthering Kaepernick's heartbreaking compulsion to racially demonize, distort and divide.

"Racialized oppression and dehumanization are woven into the fabric of our nation," Kaepernick opined during his Amnesty award celebration. Yes. But the beautiful thing is we've come so far, and that fabric has many prominent threads of justice, reconciliation and humanity woven into it. Where there is injustice, we must continue to raise our voices for the truly oppressed—not attribute every perceived or actual wrong to racism. Believing in something shouldn't mean you have to abandon everything that's true.

How is it that Kaepernick doesn't see the racialized oppression and dehumanization in the eugenics-spawned abortion behemoth, Planned Parenthood, which kills 247 unarmed black lives every single day? Abortion is the leading killer in the black community. The irony is just too much as Kaepernick lists "You have the right to be alive" as point #7 in his much touted "Know Your Rights" Camp 10-point system.

Nike, by the way, provides matching gifts to the nation's largest abortion chain. So obviously only some lives matter."No Such Thing" by The Radiance Foundation

"My love for my people serves as the fuel that motivates me," Kaepernick declared in his rather robotic speech to Amnesty. He went on to define 'my people' as those only with black and brown skin. Kaepernick, just like my own story, had a white biological mother and black biological father. He was adopted by white parents who loved him and empowered him to flourish. Shouldn't his people be white, black and every hue in between?

We're one human race, so 'my people' are human beings. Period. Love one another. This is the belief system that serves as the fuel that motivates me to be willing to sacrifice everything.

I know Kaepernick was raised in the same faith. Somewhere, somehow, something diverged.

The Colin Kaepernick Foundation's mission claims to "fight oppression of all kinds globally, through education and social activism." You can't fight oppression, Colin, if you're funding it.

Ryan Bomberger is the co-founder of The Radiance Foundation, an Emmy Award-winning creative professional, passionate factivist and author of Not Equal: Civil Rights Gone Wrong . He is an adoptee and adoptive father who addresses a myriad of social issues in the context of God-given purpose.

