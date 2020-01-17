Babylon Bee – Liberals taste their own medicine

If you’re unfamiliar with who the Babylon Bee is, it’s time for you to check it out. The Babylon Bee is a satirical news website with a focus on Conservative Christian-themed humor. Article titles so witty, it casts a shadow over the original satire site, The Onion.

With now over 670,000 followers on Facebook, it regularly gains national spotlight for, well, making liberals whine...And this is why I love it.

The Left has long dominated the entertainment industry from sitcoms that routinely take jabs through scripted dialogue to late-night shows that thrive by making fun of conservatives. You can’t even watch SNL anymore without liberals shoving their ideology down your throat.

For decades conservatives endured scrutiny through every faucet of entertainment: movies, sitcoms, news outlets, you name it. Major players like Disney, Pixar, Amazon, Netflix, NBC, and ABC all push left-wing messages via their platforms through entertainment. After a while it just gets old and you come to expect conservative bashing.

This all set the stage perfectly for The Babylon Bee. The religious Right started taking its own jabs. I’m not talking about cut-rate Christian entertainment (no offense); we’re talking A-list comedy. This is precisely what caught the Left’s attention and they don’t like the taste of their own medicine.

Liberals hate The Babylon Bee so much that they moved their focus from attacking the Daily Wire. Here are some of the latest complaints from national media outlets.

CNN Reporter Donnie O’Sullivan tweeted his disapproval with one of the Bee’s articles:

“A lot of people sharing this ‘satirical’ story on Facebook don't know it is satire. Having a disclaimer buried somewhere on your site that says it’s ‘satire’ seems like a good way to get around a lot of the changes Facebook has made to reduce the spread of clickbait and misinformation.”

The well-known “fact-checking” website Snoopes has repeatedly tried to take action to damper and restrain the Babylon Bee’s reach.

Here is another tweet from the opposition:

“Is the Babylon Bee occasionally funny? Sure. Should you retweet/share even those? Nope. Because it pays for them to post homophobic/transphobic garbage…”

So, why is the Left’s outrage at the Babylon Bee significant?

It’s compelling because it’s fighting back against PC culture and it’s winning. Under the banner of hate speech, liberals cry for cancel culture, and tear down publications. Yet, they’re rendered powerless against the Babylon Bee and they can’t take it.

Conservatives are told to get in line and bow down at the altar of Liberalism. The altar in which women sacrifice their babies, sexual immorality is worshiped, and gender is fluid. Unfortunately, people are afraid to fight back and stand by their convictions. Conservatives are intimidated because of the severe backlash.

Yet, the voice of reason came to the rescue through an unexpected source.

Joseph Stalin Warns Dems May Be Going Too Far Left

'Rise Of Skywalker' To Introduce First Lesbian AT-AT

United Methodist Church To Split Over Whether Or Not To Be Christians

And the list of satirical articles goes on and on… Comedy is powerful, it has a power about it that allows the truth to flow undisrupted. This is why liberals hate it so much, they hate being opposed and exposed.

Now, this is not to say liberals can’t laugh at themselves. There are plenty that can. The same principle applies to both sides. However, it’s the pushback from major publication that indicates the Babylon Bee is doing exactly what it needs to be doing: breaking down the nonsensical world the far-Left is trying to build, one joke at a time.

Being a huge fan of the satirical publication, I want to throw an article title in the mix! Perhaps it might land. It might not. I’ll give it a go.

“Pentecostals Leaning Left After Elizebeth Warren Shows Off Dance Moves ”

God Speed Babylon Bee!

Will Vining is a passionate follower of Jesus who lives in Austin, Texas. In his free time, he enjoys writing and going to the lake with his family. Follow Will on his Facebook page Will Vining